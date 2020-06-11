Rubi Season 2 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Rubi is a Spanish-language television series. The first announcement about the series came back in July 2019. The first season of the series completed recently. Many might have already watched the television web series. The story of the series is based on the 2004 Mexican telenovela of the same name. In this article, I’ll discuss Rubi season 2 release date, cast, and all you need to know.

Leonardo Padrón creates the series. It follows the drama genre. Carlos Cock Marín,

Pepe Castro, Pavel Vázquez are the directors of the television series. Juan Carlos Moguel,

Jorge Sastoque Roa, Carlos Bardasano are the producers of the television series. The series has completed the first season consisting of 26 episodes. It’s said that each episode fo the series holds more than million active viewers with a runtime of around 30 minutes.

When Is Rubi Season 2 Release Date?

As of now, we don’t have any information about the cast details of the Rubi season 2 release date. It’s expected that the development might start the series’s shooting progress after analyzing the audience’s response. For those who are living in the United States can enjoy the series through their local television cable channel network, Univision. These are the information related to the release date and streaming derails of the television series. However, we’ll keep you updated once the announcement drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast included in Rubi Season 2?

As of now, we don’t have any official announcement about the cast included in the second season of the series. Many might have to know that the development will retain most of the cast from the previous series to maintain the continuity of the series. It’s expected that there won’t be any major changes in the cast details of the second season of the series. We need to wait to get the cast details from the development.

Following are the cast included in Rubi Season 2

Camila Sodi as Rubi Perez Ochoa,

José Ron as Alejandro Cardenas,

Rodrigo Guirao as Hector Ferrer Garza,

Kimberly Dos Ramos as Maribel de la Fuente,

Ela Velden as Carla Rangel / Fernanda Perez Ochoa,

Valery Saís as Child Fernanda

Tania Lizardo as Cristina Perez Ochoa,

Lisardo as Arturo de la Fuente,

Alejandra Espinoza as Sonia Aristimuno,

María Fernanda García as Rosa Ortiz de la Fuente,

Henry Zakka as Boris,

Rubén Sanz as Prince Eduardo of Spain

Alfredo Gatica as Loreto Mata,Giuseppe Gamba as Napoleon,

Antonio Fortier as Cayetano Gómez,

Paola Toyos as Queca Gallardo,

Mayrín Villanueva as Refugio Ochoa de Perez,

Gerardo Murguía as Dr. Mandieta,

Juan Soler as Hector Ferrer Garza,