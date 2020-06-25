Home TV Series Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Release Date, Cast & All Updates
TV Series

Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Release Date, Cast & All Updates

By- Kavin
Roswell, New Mexico, is an American science fiction drama television series. The series has recently completed the second season of the set consisting of 26 episodes. The first season of the series made its debut entry into the entertainment industry on January 15, 2019. Based on the positive response from the entertainment, community development has renewed the series for the third consecutive time. In this article, I’ll discuss Roswell, New Mexico season 3 release date, cast, and all you need to know.

The series developed by Carina Adly MacKenzie. It follows the Drama, Science fiction, Mystery genre. Carina Adly MacKenzie, Kevin Kelly Brown, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Lawrence Bender, and Julie Plec are the television series’ executive producers. Each episode of the series has been developed to reach the audience in various regions of different parts of the country. As announced earlier, series is the co-production between many companies in the entertainment industry. The production companies involved in producing the series are Amblin Television, My So-Called Company, Bender Brown Productions, CBS Television Studios, Warner Bros. Television.

When Is Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Release Date?

As of now, we don’t have any information about Roswell, New Mexico season 3. It’s expected that the third season of the series will be released early,2021. The assumption is based on the previous season release date. It’s said that the development has already hated the shooting progress of the season due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Even if the shooting progress of the series gets, delayed fans can expect the season as announced by the development. These are the information related to the release date of Roswell, New Mexico season 3. However, we’ll update you once the official word drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included In Roswell, New Mexico season 3?

We don’t have any official announcement about the cast included in Roswell, New Mexico Season 3. Based on the information from the uneducated guesses suggest that there won’t be any significant changes in the cast details of the series. Development is in talks with the previous season cast for an agreement to work on the third season. We provide cast information from the previous season, which will be mostly similar in the upcoming season.

Following are the cast included in Roswell, New Mexico Season 3

  • Jeanine Mason as Liz Ortecho,
  • Nathan Dean Parsons (credited as Nathan Dean in season 2) as Max Evans,
  • Michael Vlamis as Michael Guerin,
  • Lily Cowles as Isobel Evans,
  • Tyler Blackburn as Alex Manes,
  • Heather Hemmens as Maria DeLuca,
  • Michael Trevino as Kyle Valenti,
  • Trevor St. John as Jesse Manes,
  • Karan Oberoi as Noah Bracken,
  • Amber Midthunder as Rosa Ortecho,
  • Rosa Arredondo as Michelle Valenti,
  • Carlos Compean as Arturo Ortecho,
  • Riley Voelkel as Jenna Cameron,
  • Sherri Saum as Mimi DeLuca,
  • Claudia Black as Ann Evans,
  • Dylan McTee as Wyatt Long.
Kavin
