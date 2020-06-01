Home TV Series Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Cast Details & Episode Schedule
Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Cast Details & Episode Schedule

By- Kavin
Roswell, New Mexico is an American science fiction drama television series. Soon after the completion of the first season of the series development started their shooting progress for the second season. The first season of the series made its debut entry on January 15, 2019. Based on the positive response from the entertainment critics, development has shown a positive sign towards future progress. In this article, I’ll discuss Roswell, New Mexico season 2 cast details and episode details.

The series is developed by Carina Adly MacKenzie. The series is the second television adaptation of the Roswell High book series by Melinda Metz. The series follows Drama,

Science fiction, Mystery genre. Series has completed two seasons consisting of 23 episodes. Carina Adly MacKenzie, Kevin Kelly Brown, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Lawrence Bender, Julie Plec are the executive producers of the television series. Production companies involved in producing the series are Amblin Television My So-Called Company,

Bender Brown Productions, CBS Television Studios, Warner Bros. Television.

Who Are The Cast Included In Roswell, New Mexico Season 2?

  • Jeanine Mason as Liz Ortecho,
  • Nathan Dean Parsons as Max Evans,
  • Michael Vlamis as Michael Guerin,
  • Lily Cowles as Isobel Evans,
  • Tyler Blackburn as Alex Manes,
  • Heather Hemmens as Maria DeLuca,
  • Michael Trevino as Kyle Valenti,
  • Trevor St. John as Jesse Manes,
  • Karan Oberoi as Noah Bracken,
  • Amber Midthunder as Rosa Ortecho,
  • Rosa Arredondo as Michelle Valenti,
  • Carlos Compean as Arturo Ortecho,
  • Riley Voelkel as Jenna Cameron,
  • Sherri Saum as Mimi DeLuca,
  • Claudia Black as Ann Evans,
  • Dylan McTee as Wyatt Long,
  • Justina Adorno as Steph.
Roswell, New Mexico: Episode Schedule

  • Season 2 Episode 1: Stay (I Missed You) directed by Lance Anderson, written by Carina Adly Mackenzie, aired on March 16, 2020.
  • Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space directed by Lance Anderson, written by Eva McKenna, aired on March 23, 2020.
  • Good Mother directed by Jeffrey Hunt, written by Deirdre Mangan & Carina Adly Mackenzie, aired on March 30, 2020.
  • What If God Was One of Us? directed by Shiri Appleby, written by Steve Stringer & Christopher Hollier, aired on April 6, 2020.
  • I’ll Stand By You directed by Kimberly McCullough, written by Alanna Bennett & Jason Gavin, aired on April 13, 2020.
  • Sex and Candy directed by Geoff Shotz, written by Rick Montano & Vincent Ingrao, aired on April 20, 2020.
  • Como La Flor directed by Barbara Brown, written by Danny Tolli & Carolina Rivera, aired on April 27, 2020.
  • Say It Ain’t So directed by Rachel Raimist, written by Eva McKenna & Christopher Hollier, aired on May 4, 2020.
  • The Diner directed by Aisha Tyler, written by Steve Stringer & Carina Adly Mackenzie, aired on May 11, 2020.
  • American Woman directed by Marcus Stokes, written by Rick Montano & Vincent Ingrao and Jason Gavin, aired on May 18, 2020.
  • Linger directed by Franklin Vallette, written by Ariana Quiñónez & Deirdre Mangan, aired on June 1, 2020.
  • Crash Into Me directed by Joanna Kerns, written by Danny Tolli & Carolina Rivera, aired on June 8, 2020.
  • Mr. Jones directed by Jeffrey Hunt, written by Christopher Hollier & Carina Adly Mackenzie, aired on June 15, 2020.
Kavin Venkat is a Full-stack software developer by profession and an avid writer by passion. He has been writing articles for the last two years. He always proves his dominance in writing article over topics related to television series, films and technology. Passionate writer looking curiously to explore new opportunity. Other than writing article he spends his time developing software and playing cricket.

