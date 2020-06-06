Home TV Series Netflix Riverdale Season 5 Release Date, Cast And More Updates
TV SeriesNetflix

Riverdale Season 5 Release Date, Cast And More Updates

By- Debarshi Bhattacharjee
- Advertisement -

Riverdale is a teen drama show focused upon Archie Comics. Creative chief executive Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa brought The show to The CW and designed and produced by Warner Bros. NBC and CBS Tv Studios.

Riverdale Season 5 Release Date & Cast

Riverdale season 5 release date | plot, cast, trailer - Radio Times

The latest season of the series was aired on May 2020. And as of the case with the global pandemic, fans shouldn’t expect a release date before October 2021. Also, based on leaks, this may be the final season.

Unfortunately, we won’t be seeing FP or Hermione next season because Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols announced recently that they will not be returning to the show for season five. Besides, that, we don’t know about the rest of the cast members. Cole Sprouse, character’s fate is currently very up in the air.

Also Read:   Discovery Of Witches Season 2: Here Are All The Latest Update
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   “The Walking Dead”Star reveals that he no longer looks at the series
Debarshi Bhattacharjee

Must Read

When will Log Horizon hit the screens? Here’s all you need to know about the show!

TV Series Aparna.S Raj -
Log Horizon is a Japanese series. It was on-air in 2013 and was a big hit. Log Horizon Season 3 Release Date The episode of Log...
Read more

Altered Carbon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Updates

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Altered Carbon is a cyberpunk television. The series created by Karta Kalogridis received positive reviews. The series is set in the long run. A...
Read more

Anne With An E Season 4: Netflix Release Date And Everything You Need To Know

Netflix Debarshi Bhattacharjee -
The producers have canceled the Canadian series Anne with an E has. The news really really disappointed its fans. Anne with an E season...
Read more

When will Future Man Season 3 release? Keep reading to know more!

TV Series Aparna.S Raj -
As per reports, the TV series Future Man is all set to come back with its third installment. After getting this update, the fans are super- excited...
Read more

Cobra Kai Season 3: Official Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Dramas are best at all as they understand how to keep the audience follow the remaining episodes as well as the remaining seasons. It...
Read more

Riverdale Season 5 Release Date, Cast And More Updates

Netflix Debarshi Bhattacharjee -
Riverdale is a teen drama show focused upon Archie Comics. Creative chief executive Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa brought The show to The CW and designed and...
Read more

The Witcher Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
The Witcher Season 2 Updates: The Witcher is one of the most famous sets of this streaming platform Netflix. The series released in the...
Read more

When will Supernatural Season 15 hit the screens? Keep reading to know more!

TV Series Aparna.S Raj -
Supernatural first debuted in 2005. Since then, it has been one of the highest-rated shows of all time. The show revolves around two brothers...
Read more

Is That Sony Unofficialy Announced their Unreleased WH-1000XM4 Headphones Show Up in Walmart Listing

Technology Viper -
When it comes to wireless over-ear Bluetooth audio headphones, Sony's flagship WH-1000MX3 headphones are one of the top-notch on the market, as well as...
Read more

When will the American Gods season 3 be released?

TV Series Debarshi Bhattacharjee -
Season two of the show was released in March 2019. So we can assume that season 3 will release in 2020. Although Starz and...
Read more
© World Top Trend