Riverdale Season 5 Release Date, Cast And More Updates

Riverdale is a teen drama show focused upon Archie Comics. Creative chief executive Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa brought The show to The CW and designed and produced by Warner Bros. NBC and CBS Tv Studios.

Riverdale Season 5 Release Date & Cast

The latest season of the series was aired on May 2020. And as of the case with the global pandemic, fans shouldn’t expect a release date before October 2021. Also, based on leaks, this may be the final season.

Unfortunately, we won’t be seeing FP or Hermione next season because Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols announced recently that they will not be returning to the show for season five. Besides, that, we don’t know about the rest of the cast members. Cole Sprouse, character’s fate is currently very up in the air.