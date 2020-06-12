Rick and Morty season 4: Future updates?

- Advertisement -

Rick and Morty season 4 release date:

The fourth season of Rick and Morty will release on Monday, November 11, at 10 am IST on Adult Swim. The late-night programming block of Cartoon Network is reserved for adult-oriented programming in the US.

The first five episodes of the season aired from November 10, 2019, EST to December 15, 2019, EST, while the remaining five aired on May 3, 2020, EST to May 31, 2020, EST.

Will Rick and Morty season 4 be on Netflix?

Yes, in several countries including India, Argentina, Australia, UK etc. This season is going to be real fun.

What about future Rick and Morty seasons?

We are affirmative that there will be more seasons coming up ahead. We have heard that 70 renewed episodes are on the way. It was a decision taken by their team on May last year.