Remote Workers At Big Risk Of Cyber Attacks, Says IBM Research

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Remote working has turned into a reality for tens of millions of individuals worldwide due to the pandemic that is a coronavirus. But it’s resulting in unprecedented security challenges.

A report from IBM Security highlights the security challenges faced by remote workers and their companies. It found that over half of the poll participants worked remotely without new security policies to protect them from cyber threats. (Remote working)

According to the IBM research, which surveyed 2,001 U.S. distant employees, 80 percent of respondents had rarely worked before or had no experience of remote functioning before the outbreak.

IBM says remote functioning has”exposed new security risks,” and nearly 50 percent of workers said they were worried about cybersecurity threats as they worked from their homes.

New security risks: Remote working

While 93% of new remote employees believed that their employers were effective at protecting personally identifiable data, over half (52%) were functioning from computer notebooks, and 45% had not been supplied with any additional instruction.(Remote working)

The study showed that companies might not be doing enough to secure personally identifiable details. More than half of the workers had not been granted guidelines for handling information, and 42 percent of workers were working at home.

There might be a lack of safety policies related to functioning. More than 50% of participants admitted they were unaware of new policies covering issues including data password management and handling.(Remote working)

Poor password management has also become a reality for companies with workers. IBM found that 66 percent of employees did not have new recommendations for handling passwords, while 35% were passwords to get their accounts.

Protecting remote employees: Remote working

“Organizations have to utilize a risk-based strategy with work-from-home models, then reassess and build from the ground up,” said Charles Henderson, international partner and head of IBM X-Force Red.

“Working from home is going to be a long-term reality within many associations,” he added. “The safety assumptions we once relied on in our traditional offices may not be enough as our workforce transitions to a new, less controlled environment.”

CEO daniel Lewis and co-founder of firm Awen Collective urged firms to ensure that they were shielded and to educate their teams.

“We all know from experience that many company cybersecurity incidents are brought on by workers,” Lewis told Tom’s Guide. “The vast majority of these can be human error, although we have also seen some persistent insider attacks. (Remote working)

“The key for businesses is to ensure that you and your employees understand what assets are owned by the business, rather in as much detail as possible. Make certain that it is easy to load software and firmware upgrades on all WFH devices, and above all, make sure that everybody believes that there will be more vulnerabilities.”

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Labeled images will be combined to generate a consensus on regions of...
