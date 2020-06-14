Redmi 9A Smartphone Will Get 4,900mAh Battery, Listing On FCC

- Advertisement -

Apart from the battery of the Redmi 9A smartphone, many other features have been revealed and this smartphone can be launched soon.

New Delhi, Tech Desk. Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi launched its most awaited smartphone Redmi 9 in the Chinese market of the past. At the same time, there is news that the company is planning to launch another smartphone in this series and it will be launched in the market under the name Redmi 9A. By the way, the company has not officially given any information about the launch or features of Redmi 9A but it has been listed on the US FCC website.

The upcoming smartphone Redmi 9A model number M2006C3LG is listed on the FCC website. Where according to the information given, this smartphone will be based on MIUI 12 and 4G support will be given in it. Apart from this, a 4,900mAh battery can be given for power backup on the phone. Also, dual sim support will be provided in it. According to some reports, this will be the upgrade version of the Redmi 8A Dual launched in India this year, which the company can launch in China.

According to the report by Mysmartprice, the Redmi 9A will be a single band phone and will have 2.4G Wi-Fi connectivity. The size of the phone will be 64mm x 77.07mm x 175mm. Multi rear cameras can be given on this phone. The phone’s battery will come with 10W charging support. At present, more features of the phone have not been revealed.

Redmi 9A is being considered as an upgrade version of Redmi 8A Dual and in such a situation, it can be guessed that the company will also offer this smartphone in the budget range. Talking about Redmi 8A Dual, in India it was launched in 2GB + 32GB and 3GB + 32GB two storage variants. At the same time, the company has also launched its new variant. It will have 64GB internal storage with 3GB of RAM.