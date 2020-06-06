Home Entertainment Queer Eye Season 4: Release Date, Cast Details And Episode Schedule
Queer Eye Season 4: Release Date, Cast Details And Episode Schedule

By- Vikash Kumar
Queer Eye is an American Netflix First series. Television web series released on February 7, 2018. The show is a reboot of the same name’s Bravo collection. The evolution has renewed the show for the fifth time. This is one of the few series which gets revived after the completion of the previous season. In this article, I’ll discuss Queer Eye season 5 release date, cast, and everything you need to know.

David Collins creates the series, it follows the Reality tv genre. David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Jennifer Lane, Adam Sher, Jordana Hochman, David Eilenberg,

David George is the producer of the television web series. Scout Productions and ITV Entertainment are the production companies involved in creating the television series.

Who Are The Cast Included In Queer Eye?

  • Antoni Porowski,
  • Tan France,
  • Karamo Brown,
  • Bobby Berk,
  • Jonathan Van Ness.

Queer Eye: Episode Schedule

  • Without Further Ado, the main cast as Kath, filming location Quincy, Illinois, aired on July 19, 2019.
  • Disabled but Not Really, the main cast as Wesley, filming location Kansas City, Missouri, aired on July 19, 2019.
  • Stoner Skates By, main cast as John, filming location Kansas City, Missouri, aired on July 19, 2019.
  • How Wanda Got Her Groove Back main cast as Wanda, filming location Kansas City, Missouri, aired on July 19, 2019.
  • On Golden Kenny main cast as Kenny, filming location Kansas City, Kansas aired on July 19, 2019.
  • A Tale of Two Cultures main cast Deanna, filming location Kansas City, Missouri, aired on July 19, 2019.
  • Soldier Returns Home main cast as Brandon, filming location Kansas City, Missouri, aired on July 19, 2019.
  • Farm to Able main cast as Matt, filming location Harrisonville, Missouri, aired on July 19, 2019.
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Also Read:   Euphoria Season 2: Rumored Cast Addition For New Season Of HBO Show Revealed, Cast, Release Date and Everything You Need To Know!
