Queer Eye Season 4: Netflix Release Date, Cast Details & Episode Schedule

By- Vikash Kumar
Queer Eye is an American Netflix First series. Television web series originally released on February 7, 2018. The show is a reboot of the Bravo collection of the same name. The evolution has renewed the series for the fifth time. This is one of the series that gets renewed soon after the season’s conclusion. In this article, I’ll discuss the Queer Eye season 5 release date and everything you need to know.

The series is created by David Collins, it follows the Reality television genre. David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Jennifer Lane, Adam Sher, Jordana Hochman, David Eilenberg,

David George is the executive producer of the television web series. ITV Entertainment and scout Productions would be the production companies.

Who Are The Cast Included In Queer Eye?

  • Antoni Porowski,
  • Tan France,
  • Karamo Brown,
  • Bobby Berk,
  • Jonathan Van Ness.

Queer Eye: Episode Schedule

  • Without Further Ado, the main cast as Kath, filming location Quincy, Illinois, aired on July 19, 2019.
  • Disabled but Not, the main cast as Wesley, filming place Kansas City, Missouri, aired on July 19, 2019.
  • Stoner Skates By, main cast as John, filming place Kansas City, Missouri, aired on July 19, 2019.
  • How Wanda Got Her Groove Back main cast as Wanda, filming place Kansas City, Missouri, aired on July 19, 2019.
  • On Golden Kenny’s main cast as Kenny, filming place Kansas City, Kansas aired on July 19, 2019.
  • A Tale of Two Cultures main cast Deanna, filming place Kansas City, Missouri, aired on July 19, 2019.
  • Soldier Returns Home main cast as Brandon, filming place Kansas City, Missouri, aired on July 19, 2019.
  • Farm to Willing primary cast as Matt, filming location Harrisonville, Missouri, aired on July 19, 2019.
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

