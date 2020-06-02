Queer Eye Season 4 Cast Details & Episode Schedule

- Advertisement -

Queer Eye is an American Netflix original series. Television web series initially released on February 7, 2018. The series is a reboot of the Bravo series of the same name. The development has renewed the series for the fifth time. This is one of the few series which gets renewed soon after the completion of the previous season. In this article, I’ll discuss Queer Eye season 5 release date, cast, and all you need to know.

The series is created by David Collins, it follows the Reality television genre. David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Jennifer Lane, Adam Sher, Jordana Hochman, David Eilenberg,

David George is the executive producer of the television web series. Scout Productions and ITV Entertainment are the production companies involved in producing the television series.

Who Are The Cast Included In Queer Eye?

Antoni Porowski,

Tan France,

Karamo Brown,

Bobby Berk,

Jonathan Van Ness.

Queer Eye: Episode Schedule

Without Further Ado, the main cast as Kath, filming location Quincy, Illinois, aired on July 19, 2019.

Disabled but Not Really, the main cast as Wesley, filming location Kansas City, Missouri, aired on July 19, 2019.

Stoner Skates By, main cast as John, filming location Kansas City, Missouri, aired on July 19, 2019.

How Wanda Got Her Groove Back main cast as Wanda, filming location Kansas City, Missouri, aired on July 19, 2019.

On Golden Kenny main cast as Kenny, filming location Kansas City, Kansas aired on July 19, 2019.

A Tale of Two Cultures main cast Deanna, filming location Kansas City, Missouri, aired on July 19, 2019.

Soldier Returns Home main cast as Brandon, filming location Kansas City, Missouri, aired on July 19, 2019.

Farm to Able main cast as Matt, filming location Harrisonville, Missouri, aired on July 19, 2019.