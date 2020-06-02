Home TV Series Netflix Queer Eye Season 4 Cast Details & Episode Schedule
TV SeriesNetflix

Queer Eye Season 4 Cast Details & Episode Schedule

By- Kavin
- Advertisement -

Queer Eye is an American Netflix original series. Television web series initially released on February 7, 2018. The series is a reboot of the Bravo series of the same name. The development has renewed the series for the fifth time. This is one of the few series which gets renewed soon after the completion of the previous season. In this article, I’ll discuss Queer Eye season 5 release date, cast, and all you need to know.

The series is created by David Collins, it follows the Reality television genre. David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Jennifer Lane, Adam Sher, Jordana Hochman, David Eilenberg,

David George is the executive producer of the television web series. Scout Productions and ITV Entertainment are the production companies involved in producing the television series.

Who Are The Cast Included In Queer Eye?

  • Antoni Porowski,
  • Tan France,
  • Karamo Brown,
  • Bobby Berk,
  • Jonathan Van Ness.
Also Read:   ‘Queer Eye’ won multiple Emmy awards, including Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Queer Eye: Episode Schedule

  • Without Further Ado, the main cast as Kath, filming location Quincy, Illinois, aired on July 19, 2019.
  • Disabled but Not Really, the main cast as Wesley, filming location Kansas City, Missouri, aired on July 19, 2019.
  • Stoner Skates By, main cast as John, filming location Kansas City, Missouri, aired on July 19, 2019.
  • How Wanda Got Her Groove Back main cast as Wanda, filming location Kansas City, Missouri, aired on July 19, 2019.
  • On Golden Kenny main cast as Kenny, filming location Kansas City, Kansas aired on July 19, 2019.
  • A Tale of Two Cultures main cast Deanna, filming location Kansas City, Missouri, aired on July 19, 2019.
  • Soldier Returns Home main cast as Brandon, filming location Kansas City, Missouri, aired on July 19, 2019.
  • Farm to Able main cast as Matt, filming location Harrisonville, Missouri, aired on July 19, 2019.
Also Read:   The Dragon Prince Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and What are the Crazy Fan Theories?
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   When is The Grand Tour season 4 release? What is new about this season? Here's all you need to know!
Kavin
Kavin Venkat is a Full-stack software developer by profession and an avid writer by passion. He has been writing articles for the last two years. He always proves his dominance in writing article over topics related to television series, films and technology. Passionate writer looking curiously to explore new opportunity. Other than writing article he spends his time developing software and playing cricket.

Must Read

Is the season 3 of “The OA” coming? Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
The first two seasons of "The OA", a popular mystery drama television series, are already streaming on Netflix. Now, viewers are waiting for season...
Read more

“The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods”: Recent updates on its release date, plot, cast and everything you want to know

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
The Season Deadly Sins, an impressive and adventurous television anime, is an adaptation of Nakaba's Japanese fantasy manga series. The series premiered on MBS...
Read more

“Peaky Blinders” Season 5: Check out the review and spoilers!!!

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
"Peaky Blinders" Season 5: Check out the review and spoilers!!!
Also Read:   Read all details about “Good Girls” season 3 here
Genre: Historical fiction Creator: Steven Knight Cast: Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Annabelle Wallis, Neil Maskell, Tom Hardy,...
Read more

Is “Dracula” season 2 coming? Check out the recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
Do you think vampires exist? Do you think garlic or sunlight can protect you from vampires? To get the answers to all these questions,...
Read more

Fast and Furious 9: Check out the new release date, plot, cast and everything else

Hollywood Simran Jaiswal -
Fans were eagerly waiting for the ninth installment of the "Fast and Furious" franchise as this popular media franchise was all set to release Fast...
Read more

Attack On Titan Season 4: Expected Release date, Cast And Characters

TV Series Sunidhi -
Attack on Titan: Overview This is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama. It is arranged in a fantasy world where humankind...
Read more

Dead To Me Season 2: Release Date, Plot And Some New Character That We Going To See In Season 2

Netflix Sunidhi -
Dead to me is a Netflix dark comedy that was created by Liz Feldman and is notably produced by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. Dead...
Read more

The Peaky Blinders Season 5: Release Date, Summary, Cast And characters

Entertainment Sunidhi -
The Peaky Blinders were urban street group based in Birmingham, England, that went from the end of the 19th century and after the First...
Read more

The Outer Banks Season 3: Release  Date, Plot, Cast And Characters

Netflix Sunidhi -
Outer Banks is an adventure story teen drama Television series that premiered on Netflix on April 15, 2020, with ten episodes. This series is...
Read more

The Good Place Season 4 Cast Details & Episode Schedule

TV Series Kavin -
The Good Place is an American fantasy-comedy television series. The first season of the series made its debut entry on September 19, 2016. This...
Read more
© World Top Trend