Sony’s PS5 isn’t very likely though the company’s CEO Jim Ryan has stated the cost of the console will represent decent Value to be cheap.

Ryan told Gamesindustry.biz he expects the PS5 to sell well even with the economic pressures many of the world’s countries are below due to the coronavirus pandemic. But that

“I think the best way that we can address this [economic challenges] is by providing the best possible value proposition which we can. I don’t necessarily imply [that the ] lowest cost,” said Ryan. “Recent history has advised us that gambling is one of the pastimes, and one of those businesses, that rewards in economically difficult times.”

So far rumors have pointed at the PS5 costing probably the price, between $450 and $500. This has prompted speculation that Microsoft is holding back from revealing the purchase price of the Xbox Series X before Sony reveals the PS5’s worth since Microsoft is called to undercut Sony’s next-generation console by approximately $100.

Provided excitement is building around the next-generation games consoles; there is an argument which they will probably appeal to Xbox and PlayStation fans no matter. But which machine comes out on top will depend on money.

Ryan reckons that PlayStation’s strength stems from its games:”Value is a mixture of several things. In our area it means games, it means a range of matches, depth of matches, breadth of games, quality of matches, price of matches… all these items and how they avail themselves of this feature set of the platform.”

It is considering that the PS4 has critically-acclaimed exclusive titles like God of War, Bloodborne, The Last of Us, and the upcoming The Last of Us 2. It is not hard to see why Ryan and Sony would bank significantly on the PlayStation’s standing for exclusive games to help drive its next-generation console. Sony has a PS5 match showcase scheduled for Thursday, so we’ll find out what it has to offer then.

Microsoft arguably doesn’t have the background of leading games for its Xbox division. But where the Xbox collection X looks to offer its Value is at the services it provides along with this console, for example, the ability, Xbox Live, and also Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to play with Xbox games. The Xbox collection X trumps the PS5 on absolute power too, providing 12 teraflops of computing power to the PS5’s 10.28 teraflops.

It is still way too early to forecast which console will come out on top correctly. But the Xbox Series X and PS5 are set to usher in an of gaming.