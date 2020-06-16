PS5 games: see all new PlayStation 5 game

- Advertisement -

While we did not official confirmation of the PS5 cost, Sony put on one heck of a next-gen showcase in its hour-long gameplay footage demonstration that Microsoft has yet to rival for the Xbox Series X.Many of these games are fresh from Sony studios and were surprised in the event that is revealed. Names were rumored for months and shocked no one.

We’ve compiled a comprehensive list of matches that were PS5 that were showcased at the event, as well as all of the PS5 matches which have been confirmed up to now, and some we expect to see. Sony showcased its PS5 match line-up on June 11 for the very first time, throughout the Future of Gaming event. The event showcased 26 PS5 trailers and games, out of both third-party and first-party studios.

Together with previously confirmed titles such as Destiny 2 and Fortnite under that, you can check out the announced titles below. We’ll be sure to update these entries as more info on each of these games becomes available.

God of War two

God of War two has not formally been confirmed to be in the works – but we expect it is. It has been just two decades since the critically acclaimed (and also our Game of the Year 2018 winner) God of War reboots launched only on PlayStation 4, but we are already looking into the future.

Despite Sony remaining tight-lipped on the subject, the achievement of God of War means a sequel is probably about the way (possibly another God of War 2?). Sony Santa Monica has posted job listings for a number of roles across its teams – with one listing. Now, it is most likely that the God of War 2 will come compared to PS4 to PS5.

Final Fantasy 7

Remake Again, Final Fantasy 7 Remake hasn’t been confirmed to be a PS5 game but has released only for PS4 – using an Xbox One and PC release likely later on. Given this game’s ambitious nature and the age of the PS4, Final Fantasy Remake on PS5 does not seem to be out of the question. Expect Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part two to property on Sony’s next-gen platform also.

The Elder Scrolls 6

Bethesda has been active because of E3 2018 behind the scenes as we mentioned. Not merely is Starfield about the cards, but the long-awaited Elder Scrolls 6 has also been verified to be in the works. Bethesda’s Todd Howard has already stated that The Elder Scrolls 6 will not be coming out before later Starfield. So it’ll be a while before we venture to Tamriel again, likely on next-generation consoles.

Grand Theft Auto 6

Ok, yes, we are being a bit hopeful here – mainly because Grand Theft Auto 6 has not been declared by Rockstar Games. Nonetheless, it’s practically guaranteed that we’ll observe a new installation from the Grand Theft Auto series, and it is not likely to be for a while. Therefore, it is very likely that the launch date will fall into another generation, making GTA 6 a PS5 game.

Starfield

Bethesda has quite a lot of projects in the works, however, the one we seem to understand the least about is Starfield. All we know so far is that Starfield is the first IP for 25 decades of your gambling behemoth and will be a single-player RPG set in space.Having just seen an announcement trailer, we do not anticipate Starfield to launch until at least 2020 which means it’s going to land in the window that is to become a PS5 game.

Bethesda has not let slip if this will be true but it seems likely we’ll be entering Bethesda’s galaxy on next-generation consoles

The Last of Us: Part two

The Last of Us: Part 2 was expected to launch on May 29, 2020; nonetheless, the match was delayed until June 19, 2020. We think it’s a safe assumption that any Sony exclusives coming in 2020 (or that have been due in 2020) will probably be cross-generation titles.It would appear somewhat odd for Sony to release one of its most eagerly anticipated sequels to get just the PS4 in the close of the console’s life cycle. We think it’s a safe bet to assume Ellie and Joel will make their way into the PS5 becoming one of the PS5 games.

Ghost of Tsushima Sucker

Punch’s historical world adventure will take players back to Feudal Japan, and we have a much clearer picture of when that will take place. In the Game Awards 2019, SuckerPunch demonstrated that Ghost of Tsushima will be hitting the streets on July 17, 2020, which means the wait is very around. That usually means the match will arrive in front of the PS5, but given how beautiful the images have been so far, we would not be surprised if it launches Sony’s console. However, we haven’t heard a word from Sony about whether Ghost of Tsushima is going to be a match.

Death Stranding Hideo Kojima and Sony are pretty tight-lipped about whether we’ll be visiting Death Stranding as a PS5 game. Death Stranding has already launched on the PS4 but in a meeting with Wired, Sony’s Mark Cerny suggested that we might be seeing the allusive title on PS5 too. When requested by Wired regarding the transition out of PS4 to the second generation, and the way Death Stranding will fit into this procedure, Cerny gave a”pregnant pause” and a glib smile prior to a spokesperson interjected that game would be released for PS4. Cerny’s response has definitely fuelled speculation that Death Stranding will probably be a cross-generation release although it is not just a confirmation.

Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red has been reticent to state whether its upcoming title will be releasing on PS5. But we do know Cyberpunk 2077 will be releasing on Xbox Series X.Despite no official confirmation, CD Projekt appears to suggest, during an earnings call, that Cyberpunk 2077 will soon be arriving to PS5 — we can’t see why it would not — but that the business is waiting for Sony to produce the announcement first. “There’s no official announcement coming from PlayStation therefore that we really can’t affirm or deny anything,” Nowakowski said. “It is PlayStation that needs to address these issues and then we’re happy to make a remark, but we can’t jump the gun before them.”The company has also confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will still launch in September and will soon be available on Xbox collection X” from the get-go”, using an enhanced, next-gen version being published at a later date.

scarlet Nexus

The anime-styled hack-and-slash Scarlet Nexus was revealed during the first Xbox Series X gameplay show movie in May, but publication Bandai Namco quickly announced the game would be coming to PS5 too (and PS4, for that matter). The futuristic action game follows humankind besieged by mutants (that look like flower planters with thighs, sure) who can only be fought with psychic abilities.

In other words, the part of Control in a stylized anime setting. Bandai Namco confirmed that this is the first in a new franchise (probably subject to its success) that is being created by the talent in the Tales Of show.

Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines two

Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines two had already been declared for current consoles, but a new trailer was unveiled throughout the Xbox Series X gameplay show event suggesting it had been coming to this console. When that official trailer hit YouTube, we learned it’s coming to PS5 as well. Players take the role of a vampire in the area of Darkness, in which undead like yourselves have the capacity to entrance, hunt, and gruesomely kill people. Strategies, plots, and activity will alter the balance of power. Neat!

Chorvs

Chorvs is another game introduced during the Xbox Series X gameplay reveal video, but its official YouTube preview confirmed it is also coming into PS5 (and PS4). The starfighter shooting game follows Nara as she pilots her sentient ship Forsaken to destroy. Wild! Its visuals evoke the moody red lighting of Control, however, the combat feels much like Everspace along with other arcade-style space shooters.

Dirt 5

The racing franchise returns with Dirt 5 (stylized DiRT 5), that was introduced throughout the Xbox Series X gameplay reveal video and shortly afterwards confirmed to be arriving to PS5 (and PS4, really ). Dirt 5 will display off-road racing in locations that are worldwide . While we don’t know a lot about the new name, we do understand that the best dogs in man voice acting, Nolan North and Troy Baker, will both lend their talents to the game.

Dying Light 2

Through an interview with Wccftech in E3 2019, developer Techland verified Dying Light 2 is a place for next-gen consoles. “Techland always has an eye on the hottest new toys” Pawel Rohleder, techland’s chief technology officer, stated. “To be more specific – yes, the plan since the beginning of creation has been to create Dying Light two a cross-generation title.”

WRC 9

It has been formally confirmed that the newest edition of the FIA World Rally Championship will officially hit PS5 and Xbox Series X. The racing title will launch in September 2020 for PC, Change, Xbox One and PS4, but may also release on next-gen consoles. “The debut of new-generation gaming games is a delightfully exciting step and we are delighted WRC 9 is going to be the first rally game to become available to players on these platforms,” WRC Promoter managing director Oliver Ciesla said.

According to the game’s website, WRC 9 will comprise rallies in Kenya, New Zealand, and Japan in the 2020 WRC calendar, together with over 400km of roads from all 13 scheduled rounds of the 2020 season.WRC 10 and WRC 11 have also been verified.

Rainbow Six Quarantine

Rainbow Six Quarantine was confirmed during Ubisoft’s E3 2019 media conference. It has been postponed into the year although it wasn’t given a launch date that was solid. Therefore, while we don’t understand a release date, this delay has pushed to the launch. And, based on Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot, it is one of the numerous games that’s been officially verified for its next-gen console.

Gods and Monsters

Like Watch Dogs Legion, Gods and Monsters is yet just another title from Ubisoft announced for PS4 at E3 2019 that has been postponed in the next financial year from its 2020 release that is early. We could observe Gods and Monsters released any time between April 2020 and March 2021 and have now had official affirmation that it will be coming into the PS5.

Battlefield 6

Electronics has confirmed that Battlefield 6 is coming to Xbox collection X and PS5 in 2021. Speaking to GameSpot, EA stated that Battlefield 6 will be”targeting new innovation that will be permitted by next-gen platforms”. We’re still largely in the dark regarding exactly what Battlefield 6 is about, and whether it’ll also be on current-gen consoles, however, we can’t wait to find out more. Dogs: LegionFirst announced at E3 2019, Watch Dogs Legion was initially verified for a March 2020 release. But since then Ubisoft has confirmed that the game will now be delayed in the next financial year that runs from April 2020 to March April 2021, meaning Watch Dogs Legion might see a delay of as little as a month or around a year. This delay did, however, make it probable that Watch Dogs Legion will launch on the PS5 platform. And it will since the information was officially supported by Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot at the end of 2019.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Founded in March 2019, the Gollum game of Daedalic has been confirmed for PS5 and Xbox collection X. The developer confirmed to Edge, the Lord of the Rings: Gollum will probably be a”stunning next-gen adventure”. Previously Daedlic verified Gollum will launch in 2021 for PC and”all relevant console platforms in that time”. Whether the match will be cross-generation (releasing PS4 and Xbox One also) is still unconfirmed, however.But what will the game actually be around? Gollum is an action-adventure that focuses on the monster that is ring-obsessed. According to Daedalic, the narrative-driven game” tells Gollum’s story from a perspective never noticed before… while remaining true to the legendary novels.”

Outriders

People Can Fly has confirmed that its upcoming co-op shooter Outriders will land on both PS5 and Xbox Series X at”Holiday 2020″ (AKA between October and December this year) – the same release window which we have for the two next-gen consoles. We don’t know a huge number about Outriders just yet, however, the programmer has explained it as”a co-op RPG shooter to get a new generation set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi world”.

Rainbow Six Siege Ubisoft has confirmed to Windows Central that it is planning for its online tactical shooter, Rainbow Six Siege, to be available on PS5 from launching day (whenever that launching day maybe). In order to avoid forcing early next-gen adopters from having to leave their Siege buddies behind, Ubisoft has also stated that the game will encourage cross-generational multiplayer, so PS5 owners will continue to have the ability to play their PS4 friends.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ubisoft has confirmed that another chapter in the Assassin’s Creed series is coming to Xbox Series X. and PS5 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla sees players take on the function of Viking raider Eivor, who directs their clan out of their native home of Norway to the shores of Dark Ages England – having a hope of settling for good. But resistance from the Saxons will not exactly make it simple.

This fresh Assassin’s Creed game stinks more into RPG elements, allowing players to develop and manage settlements, raid cities such as tools, shape alliances and also personalize their character. We got our first look at Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay through the Xbox collection X gameplay show on May 7, together with Ubisoft releasing a brand new trailer for the upcoming match – but it was a small disappointment.

Gothic

After gauging interest with a playable teaser, developer THQ Nordic has confirmed that it is likely to remake its 2001 cult classic and deliver it into PS5. Nordic is planning to”remain as faithfully as possible to the first experience” and modernize gameplay mechanisms but it’s also promised fans that it’ll be playing close attention to player feedback from the playable teaser; already the developer has said that it is hearing calls for a”grittier and less colorful universe”. Development is still in the very early phases, however, and we shouldn’t expect to see it in 2020.

Warframe

Leyou Technology, the parent company of Warframe developer Digital Extremes, has shown its free-to-play online sci-fi shooter Warframe will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X. In an earnings report by Leyou Technology, the business said that it is”preparing to enlarge Warframe to more platforms, like the next-generation consoles and other devices”.However, there’s no sign of if Warframe will land on Xbox Series X. or even PS5

Fortnite

Fortnite was confirmed for PS5 in May 2020. It is going to arrive at the start, and players can expect some kind of visual update for the game. In mid-2021, the sport is going to probably be migrated to Unreal Engine 5, also.

Destiny 2

Destiny 2 will be arriving in PS5, Bungie has announced. Buying the new Beyond Light expansion on PS4 will allow you to download the version for free. With a new growth coming in 2022, also, this suggests that there is 3 a Destiny still some years away.

Control

Remedy Entertainment has supported its critically-acclaimed supernatural action-adventure, Control, is coming to PS5 and Xbox collection X. We currently do not know much more than that however, the studio has teased we will find out more”at a later date”.

Pragmata

Another offering from Capcom, we don’t know about Pragmata. The game’s trailer shows a spaceman protecting the world (and a little girl) from otherwordly forces, and the personality walking through desolate futuristic streets; it looks like some thing Hideo Kojima would concoct. It’ll be a while until we get our hands on Pragmata, which will launch for PS5 (and Xbox Series X) at 2022.

Astros Playroom

This is 1 PS5 match you won’t have to buy — it will come pre-loaded together with the console. Astro, that you may remember in the playroom VR’ match on PS4, yields in 2020 that is late, although this platform game is apparently stripped on VR creation. Instead, it acts as a demonstration of this PS5 DualSense control, according to Sony. It’ll be a tech demo and not cost you any money.

Little Devil Inside

Little Devil Inside is a cute action RPG with a cartoony style, however, there’s not much else we all know about it: half the trailer shows a classic adventurer-dude evading monster small and great in many different surroundings, while the other half reveals a refined older gentleman strolling around town. Mystery! What we do know is the game was Kickstarted. . .and initially slated to emerge in June 2016. After many delays, it’s unclear when exactly it is going to arrive PS5 — but it’s going to be a timed exclusive to the console before going to PS4 and PC.

Kena: Bridge of the Spirits

An enchanting experience game revolves around finding and developing a small team of spirit companions. You’ll need to boost their abilities and find new ways to manipulate the environment in a game that reminds us of the Xbox 360 launch title, Kameo: Elements of Power. The game promises to have full advantage of the next-generation features of this PS5, so hopefully, there will be some interesting use of 3D audio as well as the DualSense controller’s exceptional performance.

Jett: The Far Shore

Jett: The Far Shore is a bit of an enigma, but that is to be expected from Superbrothersthe studio behind Sworcery and Sword. The new sport follows Mei, a Jett psychologist who descends from a huge starship to explore a mythic ocean world and discover the source of an interstellar transmission — but put to the audio style and compositions of both scntfc, the artist behind the soundtracks to get Afterparty, Oxenfree, along with Jenny leClue, Detective, Jett: The Far Shore promises to be an audiovisual (and vibrationally tactile) experience.

Hitman 3

Hitman 3 will soon come into the PS5 in January 2021, and it looks to begin a brand-new year with all the PlayStation 5. The match will end the area of Assassination storyline that started with the series 2016 reboot as well as the show trailer shows off some gameplay footage in the Dubai level. It’s equally as eye-popping as you would expect it to be, with Agent 47 infiltrating a skyscraper by scaling the exterior against the desert backdrop and donning the various disguises the show is famous for.

Goodbye Volcano High

A number of the PS5 games shown off Sony’s show event were all about showing off lively worlds full of battle and eyeball-bursting visual effects, but Goodbye Volcano High took a completely different strategy. This game looks like it’s going to bring the kind of branching narrative design of Life is Strange or The Walking Dead to another generation in an inclusive love story about teenage dinosaurs, and in ways, that kind of makes it the highlight of the whole PS5 games event for a certain sort of individual.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Originally we thought that Spider-Man: Miles Morales was a sequel to Insomniac’s critically-acclaimed Spider-Man. It turns out that this Miles Morales name is actually an expanded remaster of the original game. It revisits the game onto the PS5’s outstanding hardware, with articles featuring the superhero’s titular version. Regardless, we’re excited. This expanded version of this game will add “a substantial Miles Morales component”, who was teased as Peter Parker’s new superpowered apprentice in the conclusion of this first game. This expanded edition enables you to fast-travel across New York virtually instantly thanks to the PS5 SSD, while the haptic feedback in the PS5 DualSense controller should improve the sense of the combat.

Gran Turismo 7

It would not be a suitable PlayStation game launching event with no tease of a new Gran Turismo game — and it wouldn’t be a proper Gran Turismo tease if it didn’t leave us scratching our heads as to whether this could be a launch game. There was no release date attached to this forthcoming PS5 game.No issue. We can inform you that developer Polyphony Digital is focusing on its next-gen vision for the racing sim collection, and its first numbered GT racing sport as GT6 in 2013. Unlike other PS5 trailers shown during the Sony event, we got to see in-game footage from behind the steering wheel. You’ll believe it seems either superbly or magnificent boring based upon your view of this franchise.

Godfall Gearbox and Counterplay

Games revealed Godfall at the Video Game Awards, which looked like a Destiny of December, or even a Borderlands with swords. Surprise! The gameplay trailer we found at Sony’s PS5 event confirmed our suspicions, with players bashing and slashing large creatures in richly intricate armor places. Those are called Valorplates because naturally, they are, and you’ll switch between them to transform… into unstoppable masters of melee battle’ on your climb through elemental lands to kill the mad god Macros. Godfall, indeed. Co-op PvE game or this solo looks extra in most of the ideal ways that are dumb.

Horizon: Forbidden

WestAloy returns in another graphically stunning adventure, which will observe the future warrior take on autonomous dinosaurs across America in the PS5 sequel Horizon Forbidden West. In terms of gameplay, it seems like a similar set up to the previous match, an open-world epic across glistening beaches and vertigo-inducing mountains. It was the very visually-arresting game during the PS5 showcase — possibly the only game that seemed like a real generational jump from what we’ve seen previously about the PS4 and PS4 Pro.

Oddworld: Soulstorm

You can’t keep down a Mudoken. The next game in the Oddworld series is, again, a movie: while the 2014 Oddworld:’ New’n’ Tasty remade the original Oddworld: Abe’s Oddyssey, another title in the show, Oddworld: Soulstorm, remakes its sequel, Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus. This makes it the ideal spot for new players to pick up: Soulstorm follows the series protagonist, Abe, that has only awakened himself from worker bee complacency to lead an uprising with his fellow Mudokens against their exploitative capitalist overlords, the Glukkons. Really a game for our times.

Resident Evil 8: Village

The near future of the mainline series is firmly first-person while the show has focussed in the form of Resident Evil 2 and 3 lately on glossy remakes of classic survival horror adventures. Resident Evil 8: Village is coming into the PS5, It also seems as though it is going to feature a return to the creepy European setting of this series’ high-point, Resident Evil 4. From monsters to the return of Chris Redfield, it looks as terrifying as it is beautiful.

The Souls of Demon

It has been over ten years because Demon’s Souls frustrated us to no conclusion on PS3, along with its ruthlessly tough combat is back to the PS5 start window. It is being built from the ground up by Japan Studio and Bluepoint Games. You know, in case you didn’t think 2020 was enough, this classic will cause you to want to throw that brand PS5 DualSense controller throughout the room in anger. Bring on the battle that is trial-and-error that is incessant!

Grand Theft Auto 5 enhanced

Third time’s a charm for Rockstar Games, which is set to deliver GTA 5 to the PlayStation 5 at what the organization is calling a”new and enhanced” edition. What exactly is new or improved remains to be observed or what this implies for your still-rumored GTA 6 release date. We would like to eventually see some single-player DLC added, if possible. What we do understand is that the PS5 version will come from 2021, and those playing the GTA Online portion of this game on PS4 will get $1 million of money every month until its release that is PS5.

Project Athia

The Job Athia PS5 trailer explicitly stating that the game was”designed exclusively for PS5″ (though it’s also coming into the PC, we afterward found out). No matter, this amazing IP is the programmers behind the Final Fantasy franchise, out of Square-Enix. Set in a lush fantasy world filled with creatures and giant dragons, it looks set for an action experience, melding the magic-wielding elements of the Final Fantasy games with some of the large-scale environments you’d expect from an open-world game. One to watch.

Solar Ash

Heart Machine’s followup to the lauded (and demanding ) Hyper Light Drifter is Solar Ash, another personal game” about reflection and progress”, as per a PlayStation Blog article. Given how similar the protagonists look in the older game and the new, possibly the matches are connected — but for now, we all know about Solar Ash is that players will attempt to stay alive as they travel via a world-swallowing distance rift called the Ultravoid. Anticipate the action and dynamic, gorgeous levels worthy of the game by the esteemed creators of Hyper Light Drifter.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

An all-new Ratchet and Clank game, Rift Apart looks like a Pixar film. A vibrant, kid-friendly platform-shooter hybrid vehicle, it was the best instance of the PS5 SSD storage system. Sequences were revealed off where the pair were beaming from the globe that was comprehensive to the globe in an instant that storage wouldn’t have been capable of using the level of detail on the screen

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

No, we did not see LittleBigPlanet 4 in the big PS5 game reveal event, but Sony and developer Sumo Digital did offer up a spin-off game featuring your favorite burlap hero. That is a 3D platformer, rather than a 2.5D match, giving Sony a Super Mario competition at the start with all the cuteness of a Yoshi game. As revealed by the end of the trailer best of all, it appears to include gameplay.

NBA 2K21

The NBA 2K21 trailer for PS5 does not contain any cheering fans — therefore it is the depiction of the real-life NBA 2020 season so far of the year. It sports NBA Pelicans player Zion Williamson all alone on the court — only him, a basketball and plenty of sweat. We are likely to need to see more authentic gameplay footage and we will launch date. NBA 2K games generally come out in September, and it is due for different platforms, which means if you want the best-looking next-gen edition, you might have to wait.

Destruction AllStars

An of Twisted Metal and Fortnite AllStars is the sort of bonkers. Judging in the game’s volatile PS5 trailer, it seems that the battle starts with everyone inside high-powered vehicles, as you attempt to prevent your driver out of being run 41, and then the activity transitions into a. We’ll be keeping a keen eye on this one.

Deathloop

When Arkane Lyon’s Deathloop premiered at E3 2019, its stylized trailer revealed players surviving on an island where everybody’s trying to kill you, over and above, as you try to escape a time loop. However, Sony’s PS5 gameplay reveal gave us a whole lot more insight and, well, gameplay: in Deathloop, you play with Colt, enemy number one on the party island of Blackreef, and you are going to have to sneak and shoot your way past eliminating eight objectives which keep you locked in a groovy, nightmarish Groundhog Day. Oh, and fend off an assassin coming to take you down….who might be controlled by another player. The game seems to be shaping up like an entry in the famous Dishonored series of Arkane that has been dipped in the 70s with a few righteous Saul Bass style to boot. We. Are. Pumped.

Stray

Would you like robots? Would you like neon lights? Would you like cats? Stray might well be the game for you. Stray is a futuristic name. It seems you’re going to be digging a Blade Runner design environment for a cat — among the few living things around though the trailer was clear, it appears. What exactly you have to do from the game we’re not certain of yet — fingers crossed there is a dedicated’purr’ button.

Returnal

Returnal comes from the arcade shooter specialists at Housemarque, but it is a different type of experience to Dead Nation or even Resogun. This third-person shooter/rogue-like hybrid has you stuck on an alien planet that transforms every moment you die, an Edge of Tomorrow-like premise. You’re able to switch fire modes employing the DualSense’s adaptive triggers.

Bugsnax

Bugsnax is your innocent-looking PS5 game that takes cues from cutesy titles Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Octodad, using a snack-filled gameplay spin. There is a good reason its images look like Octodad: Dadliest Catch — the developers behind the hit match that is student-developed made it. In Bugsnax, you play as (mostly) bipedal animals and critters that eat food favorites, such as fruit and sausages — and oddly become these snacks. Hotdogs will be turned into my arms and palms will turn into strawberries. It seems bizarre… and delicious.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo is a brand new PS5 exclusive from Shinji Mikami and Tango Dreamworks that sees the town of Tokyo 99 percent depopulated with a occult occasion, leaving malevolent spirits to barbarous town and its survivors. It has all the hallmarks of modern horror, down to faceless and schoolgirls umbrella-yielding spirits dressed as they’re going to work in a Neo-Tokyo bank straight out of Akira. You play as one of the survivors of the city who develops superpowers of their own throughout the event that is paranormal that is mystical, so it’s your choice to defend the city.

