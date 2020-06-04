Home Hollywood Preparations For The Sequel Of 'Avatar', Producer-Director Arrives In New Zealand For...
Preparations For The Sequel Of ‘Avatar’, Producer-Director Arrives In New Zealand For Shooting

By- Vikash Kumar
The sequel to veteran Hollywood director James Cameron’s much awaited film Avatar is coming soon for his fans. The shooting of this film has been started. James Cameron and filmmaker John Landau have arrived in Wellington, New Zealand to shoot the sequel of ‘Avatar’ along with 50 filmmakers. It has been informed by the film’s producer John Landau himself.

John Landau has shared a post through his official Instagram account. Sharing two photos with this post, he has said that he has reached New Zealand with his team. They shared a picture of the airport with John and Cameron wearing a mask and face shield. The caption accompanying these pictures reads, ‘The team of the film has reached New Zealand and they are keeping themselves isolated as per the guidelines set by the government here.’

Significantly, the film ‘Avatar’, released in 2009, received a lot of love from the audience. After which the sequel of this film was also announced. The shooting of the film had also started but the lockdown was ordered by the New Zealand Government due to the corona virus. After which the shooting of ‘Avatar’ sequel had to be stopped midway.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Fast and Furious 9 : Release Date, Cast And More Other Updates!!!
