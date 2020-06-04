Police Attacked Hollywood Actor John Cusack With Vandalism, Baton Bike

- Advertisement -

Violent protests continue in the US following the death of black man George Floyd in police custody. Meanwhile Hollywood actor John Cusack has said that Chicago police brutalized him after attempting to film a burning car during a protest against the death of George Floyd.

The 53-year-old actor shared a video from his Twitter account. John Cusack wrote in his tweet that police attacked his bike with sticks to film the burning car during the demonstration. The video also shows a police officer shouting at them. He can be heard saying get off his bike.

Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike.

Ahhm here’s the audio pic.twitter.com/tfaOoVCw5v” — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

Explain that curfew is in force in 40 cities including Washington due to violence. US President Donald Trump has vented his anger on the governors of the affected cities. In view of the riots in many cities, Trump has called the governors here weak. In addition, Trump has demanded strict action from governors over incidents of arson and theft during violent protests in US cities.

What is the matter?

In fact, a video of the incident came to light after an African-American man was killed by police brutality in the city of Minneapolis, USA. In the video, a black man is handcuffed and lies face down on the ground. A police officer keeps his knee on his neck for more than five minutes. Later that man dies.