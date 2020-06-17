Pirates of the Caribbean 6 when will it release? Here’s what we know so far about the story and Johnny Depp’s involvement

- Advertisement -

‘Pirates Of The Caribbean 6′ Was at a state of limbo for quite a while now. So will it ever see the light of the day? And if it does, who will star in it, now that Johnny Depp has been dropped from the franchise on account of the abuse allegations leveled against him. Since before that movies had flopped miserably at the box 27 when the first movie was released in 2003, it was a grand victory.

Fans loved the erratic and quirky Captain Jack Sparrow (Depp) and his Experiences at sea. The movie’Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ earned about 800 million dollars, after which Disney announced the sixth movie in 2018. However, it is still in evolution, and also the future of this film remains uncertain. Here is what we do know about the film for now.

Will We See More of Johnny Depp?

The brief reply to this one seems to be no — Disney has chosen to move ahead on the reboot without celebrity Johnny Depp playing Captain Jack Sparrow. This may be a result of his debatable past few years, which makes him not a sure investment.

Even Minus the controversy, though, Disney moving forward on the reboot without Johnny Depp makes some sense. A reboot is what it says on the tin: starting fresh with the same idea. The entire world is opened up by going without the previous celebrities to portrayals. Also, it opens up the budget as Disney is going to save 90 million dollars by not moving with Depp allegedly.

Progress on The reboot of the franchise might have slowed with the coronavirus pandemic, but the information surely keeps to surface. In the meantime, the first four movies are available to watch on Disney.

Release date

In 2018, Sean Bailey, Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production’s President, said that he wished to provide the franchise a”kick in the pants,” and the studio wished to bring in fresh energy to the sixth film. There were speculations that the film is a reboot of the franchise. There’s been no confirmation about the launch date as yet. The films were published in July or May, and the last 3 films dominated Memorial Day Weekend, and it seems quite possible that the film would be released to the same date in maybe 2022-2023, but nothing is sure.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 Story Details

After changing hands later, the script for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 Has yet to be completed. Creators have been silent on details, but Rumors circulated Disney wanted a female-driven narrative, and enthusiasts quickly Jumped at the notion of heading back to the original theme park ride for inspiration. Recently changed to the pirate queen, the personality of Redd Would be a welcomed addition to the franchise while offering a nod to the Ride that began it all.