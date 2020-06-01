- Advertisement -

‘Pirates Of The Caribbean 6′ was at a state of limbo for quite some time today. So will it ever see the light of the day? And if it does, who’ll star in it that Johnny Depp was dropped from the franchise allegations leveled. It was a victory since before that pirate films had flopped when the first film was released back in 2003.

Fans loved the erratic and unique Captain Jack Sparrow (Depp) and his experiences at sea. The previous film’Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ earned around 800 million dollars, after which Disney declared the sixth film in 2018. It is still in evolution, and also this film’s future remains uncertain. Here is what we do know about the movie for now.

Pirates Of The Caribbean 6: Who will appear?

Fans have grown familiar. It seems there is not likely to be much change to the list of celebrities. Keira Knightley Orlando Bloom and Brenton Thwaites are returning.

They’ll Be joined Bill Nighy and by Kevin McNally to round up the cast. One name that has remained unmentioned is that of Johnny Depp. His absence is thought to be because of the current controversies surrounding him.

Pirates Of The Caribbean 6: What will it be about?

In Depp’s absence, the franchise might start looking for a brand new female protagonist. There is not a name yet, but it might not take long until it’s you.

The narrative is expected to exploit the nightmare Will watched by which Davy Jones returned. It turns out to be true, and Jones is bent upon taking revenge against Jack Sparrow and Turner’s family.

For an interesting finale of the franchise, the viewer may be set with a few additions to the cast.

Pirates Of The Caribbean 6: When is it Releasing?

It is not likely to long, rest assured. Despite a few hiccups, the producers were expecting a 2020 release for the film. That plan had to be changed later on. The departure of screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick forced the producers to push back its release.

To Ted Elliott, the studios fell back following his departure. But he needed to start the movie. These delays have seen the release of this movie. It looks like the movie might roll out in the fall of 2021. However, a delay that is nonetheless unclear might be forced by the pandemic.

