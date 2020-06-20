Home Hollywood Pirates Of The Caribbean 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Other...
HollywoodMovies

Pirates Of The Caribbean 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Other Details

By- Ajeet Kumar
There are very few franchises successful as Pirates Of The Caribbean. According to a theme park ride in Disneyland, the franchise has five movies to its name. With a combined gain standing at $4.5 billion.

The two decades of this movie has provided fans with countless memorable moments. Which is the reason every time the franchise returns with a new flick, they throng the theatres? And it appears the movie is ready to return. Using its sixth film, the franchise will seem to eclipse the success of”Dead Men Tell No Tales.”

Release Date

The launch date of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 isn’t announced. The film was expected to launch in 2020.

As of now, odds are very less based on the present scenario. The world is currently operating against coronavirus pandemic now, all of the projects postponed and in the entertainment industry have been stopped.

What is the story for Pirates Of The Caribbean 6?

In Depp’s lack, the franchise may look for a brand new female protagonist. There is not a title yet, but it might not take long until it has you.

The narrative is expected to exploit the nightmare Will saw in which Davy Jones returned. It turns out to be accurate, and Jones is bent upon taking revenge against Jack Sparrow and Turner’s family.

With expected addition to the cast, the viewer may be set for an intriguing finale of this franchise.

Trailer

No, there are no trailer upgrades so far as the data we’ve received.

Cast

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will see the returning of Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner, and Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs. Johnny Depp is very likely to reprise his role as Jack Sparrow in the movie.

While on the other side, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightly, and Brenton Thwaites are also prone to reprise their roles as Will Turner, Elizabeth Swann, and Henry Turner.

