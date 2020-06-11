Home Entertainment "Pennyworth" Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and...
“Pennyworth” Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything else  

By- Simran Jaiswal
Netflix‘s crime drama, Pennyworth, is all set to release its second season.

This series has characters based on characters of “Alfred Pennyworth” by Bill Finger and Jerry Robinson.

With IMDb ratings of 7.3/10, the season of this series was appreciated by millions of viewers.

This series revolves around the adventures of Alfred Pennyworth. He is a former British SAS soldier but is now starting up his security company in alternate London. Alfred tries to fail the evil plans of the Raven Society. This organization wants to take over the British Government.

This spy thriller was well-received by the viewers, and it was renewed for the second season in 2019.

Let’s take a step ahead and have a glimpse of information about season 2 of “Pennyworth.”

Release date of “Pennyworth” Season 2

On October 30, 2019, Epix renewed the series “Pennyworth” for the second season. The second season is also going to have ten episodes, just like season 1.

It seems that “Pennyworth” may show up in October 2020. So far, the makers have not announced anything regarding the second season’s release date.

The expected plot of “Pennyworth” Season 2

Season 1 of the series presented many fierce conflicts between No Name League and The Raven Society, along with fierce explosions.

In the first season, a relationship has begun between Thomas Wayne and Marta Kane.

In season 2, it is expected that Alfred Pennyworth will be facing some more powerful enemies, and of course, Thomas and Martha’s relationship may get deeper. We may also see some consequences of the growing closeness of Alfred and Queen.

The cast of “Pennyworth” Season 2

It seems that the cast of the second season is likely to include Jack Bannon as Alfred Pennyworth, Ben Aldridge as Thomas Wayne, Emma Paetz as Martha Kane, Jason Flemyng as Lord James Harwood many others.

New characters are also likely to join the cast.

Simran Jaiswal

Also Read:   Virgin River Season 2: Release Date Rumours All Around The Internet
Also Read:   Pennyworth Season 2: When It's Hitting The Screens, Know Here
