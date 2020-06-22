Peaky Blinders Season 6 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

Following the success of the previous season, which managed to garner over 7 million viewership, Peaky Blinders is coming with another banger season. But when? Let us Lets out.

Peaky Blinders is a British crime drama TV series made by Steven Knight. The first season was released on September’12, 2013, and has been watched by more than 2.3 million viewers in the UK alone. This continued in the rest of the seasons too, with season 5 holding the record for most viewership, amongst others. Not only was it successful audience wise but also seriously. The series has received praise for its writing, visuals, acting, and cinematography.

In 2018, the director Knight confirmed there would two more seasons to be able to complete the narrative.

However, the launch date for the same hasn’t been announced yet.

Release Date

Season 1, 2, and 3 were revealed on BBC two, whilst season 5 and 4 aired on BBC One. If we proceed with the airing of the previous season, this year is quite likely to be aired on BBC one only. And Netflix as well.

Cast

Here is the list of celebrities joining the cast of Peaky Blinders Season 6:

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby

Harry Kirton as Finn Shelby

Helen McCrory as Polly Gray

Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby

Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby

Natasha O’Keeffe as Lizzie Shelby

Kate Phillips as Linda Shelby

Finn Cole as Michael Gray

Plot

As most of us know, the series ended on a cliffhanger, leaving all of us with any questions. One of those being”who betrayed Tommy Shelby?”.

Tommy’s plan to kill Mosley failed miserably as somebody snitched on him. Who could it possibly be? Barney Thompson? Aunt Pelly?

It appears like season 6 has a lot to show.

Trailer

The trailer for period 6 isn’t out yet, but we will update you as soon as it is.

Stay tuned.