“Peaky Blinders” Season 5: Check out the review and spoilers!!!

Genre: Historical fiction

Creator: Steven Knight

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Annabelle Wallis, Neil Maskell, Tom Hardy, Sam Claflin, Anya Taylor-Joy, Kate Dickie, Andrew Koji, and many others

Release date: 25 August 2019- 22 September 2019

No. of episodes: 6

Season 5 of one of the most popular period crime dramas, “Peaky Blinders”, begins with Shelby’s family coming together to discuss the Wall Street Crash of 1929. In this season, they have been facing a serious financial crisis.

Every episode of this season has some mysteries and twists wrapped in it but it is not something surprising as “Peaky Blinders” is popular for its elements of suspense and mystery. The plot and cinematography of this show have been improving with each season. Along with that, Tommy’s addiction to wealth and power is also increasing. One of the complicated but fragile characters of this series is Arthur Shelby, Tommy’s elder brother. In this season, he has been presented as one of the most trustworthy family members of Tommy.

Various factors have been included by Knight, which have raised the level of tension in this season. Tommy’s growing addiction to opiates and his hallucinations of his dead wife are some of such factors.

Other than the past, other elements disturb the equilibrium of the life of Tommy. Knack has created conflicts from various angles. Tommy’s cousin, Michael, returns to Birmingham from Detroit after losing a large sum of fortune. Along with him, comes his newly married wife, Gina. She is a new character who may become one of the causes of Tommy’s problems but so far, her intention has not yet revealed.

Now, the time has come to appreciate one of the best villains of “Peaky Blinders” and he is none but Mosley (Claflin), a fascist politician. He can turn the table against Tommy. With his election to Parliament, the battle of Tommy is to remain there. Following the wishes of Mosley, Tommy joins the party of Mosley but just to keep a check on his activities.

The game changes with the failure of Tommy’s plan to kill Mosley during Nazi-esque rally. But the traitor behind this failure can be anyone, maybe one of Tommy’s family members. Even Winston Churchill seems to understand that Tommy is not genuine with Mosley so he may also be the mastermind behind the failure. Season 5 is indeed a cliffhanger and viewers are bound to watch season 6 to know who the traitor is.

