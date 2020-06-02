Home TV Series Netflix Ozark Season 3 Cast Details, Trailer And All You Want To Know
TV SeriesNetflix

Ozark Season 3 Cast Details, Trailer And All You Want To Know

By- Kavin
- Advertisement -

Ozark is an American crime drama web television series. The series has completed three seasons consisting of 30 episodes. Based on the positive response of the series, development renewed the third season of the series which released recently. The third season of the series was bashed by mixed comments from the entertainment critics. The previous season of the series received many awards from the stages of the international award which included 14 Primetime Emmy Award nominations including Outstanding Drama Series. In this article, I’ll discuss Ozark season 3 cast details.

The series is created by Bill Dubuque, Mark Williams. It follows the Crime drama Thriller genre. Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy, Bill Dubuque Mark Williams are the executive producers of the television series. Production companies involved in producing the television series are Media Rights Capital, Aggregate Films, Zero Gravity Management, Headhunter Films,

Man, Woman & Child Productions. Each episode of the series has a runtime of around 60 minutes with more than a million active viewers.

Who Are The Cast Included In Ozark Season 3?

  • Jason Bateman as Martin,
  • Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde,
  • stager for a local realtor,
  • Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde,
  • Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde,
  • Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore,
  • Jordana Spiro as Rachel Garrison,
  • Jason Butler Harner as Roy Petty,
  • Esai Morales as Camino “Del” Del Rio,
  • Peter Mullan as Jacob Snell,
  • Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell,
  • Charlie Tahan as Wyatt Langmore,
  • Janet McTeer as Helen Pierce,
  • Tom Pelphrey as Ben Davis,
  • Jessica Frances Dukes as Maya Miller,
  • Carson Holmes as Three Langmore,
  • McKinley Belcher III as Trevor Evans,
  • Robert Treveiler as Sheriff John Nix,
  • Kevin L. Johnson as Sam Dermody,
  • Evan George Vourazeris as Tuck,
  • Trevor Long as Cade Langmore,
  • Michael Mosley as Pastor Mason Young,
  • Harris Yulin as Buddy Dieker,
  • Michael Tourek as Ash,
  • Marc Menchaca as Russ Langmore,
  • Josh Randall as Bruce Liddell,
  • Christopher James Baker as Boyd Langmore,
  • Adam Boyer as Bobby Dean,
  • Bethany Anne Lind as Grace Young,
  • Sharon Blackwood as Eugenia Dermody,
  • Joseph Melendez as Garcia,
  • Darren Goldstein as Charles Wilkes,
  • Damian Young as Jim Rattelsdorf,
  • Nelson Bonilla as Nelson,
  • Melissa Saint-Amand as Jade,
  • Pedro Lopez as Jorge Mendoza,
  • John Bedford Lloyd as Frank Cosgrove,
  • Joseph Sikora as Frank Cosgrove Jr.,
  • Felix Solis as Omar Navarro,
  • Marylouise Burke as Sue Shelby,
  • Madison Thompson as Erin Pierce.

Ozark Season 3: Trailer

Yes, there is a trailer available for Ozark Season 3. The development has released the trailer to provide glimpses of information about the third season of the series.

Also Read:   Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Would Have Released By Now
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Ozark Season 4: Release date, Trailer, Plot, Cast and Will it happen and what to look out for?
Kavin
Kavin Venkat is a Full-stack software developer by profession and an avid writer by passion. He has been writing articles for the last two years. He always proves his dominance in writing article over topics related to television series, films and technology. Passionate writer looking curiously to explore new opportunity. Other than writing article he spends his time developing software and playing cricket.

Must Read

Is the season 3 of “The OA” coming? Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
The first two seasons of "The OA", a popular mystery drama television series, are already streaming on Netflix. Now, viewers are waiting for season...
Read more

“The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods”: Recent updates on its release date, plot, cast and everything you want to know

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
The Season Deadly Sins, an impressive and adventurous television anime, is an adaptation of Nakaba's Japanese fantasy manga series. The series premiered on MBS...
Read more

“Peaky Blinders” Season 5: Check out the review and spoilers!!!

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
"Peaky Blinders" Season 5: Check out the review and spoilers!!!
Also Read:   Most Viewd Show On Netflix In April "TIGER KING"
Genre: Historical fiction Creator: Steven Knight Cast: Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Annabelle Wallis, Neil Maskell, Tom Hardy,...
Read more

Is “Dracula” season 2 coming? Check out the recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
Do you think vampires exist? Do you think garlic or sunlight can protect you from vampires? To get the answers to all these questions,...
Read more

Fast and Furious 9: Check out the new release date, plot, cast and everything else

Hollywood Simran Jaiswal -
Fans were eagerly waiting for the ninth installment of the "Fast and Furious" franchise as this popular media franchise was all set to release Fast...
Read more

Attack On Titan Season 4: Expected Release date, Cast And Characters

TV Series Sunidhi -
Attack on Titan: Overview This is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama. It is arranged in a fantasy world where humankind...
Read more

Dead To Me Season 2: Release Date, Plot And Some New Character That We Going To See In Season 2

Netflix Sunidhi -
Dead to me is a Netflix dark comedy that was created by Liz Feldman and is notably produced by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. Dead...
Read more

The Peaky Blinders Season 5: Release Date, Summary, Cast And characters

Entertainment Sunidhi -
The Peaky Blinders were urban street group based in Birmingham, England, that went from the end of the 19th century and after the First...
Read more

The Outer Banks Season 3: Release  Date, Plot, Cast And Characters

Netflix Sunidhi -
Outer Banks is an adventure story teen drama Television series that premiered on Netflix on April 15, 2020, with ten episodes. This series is...
Read more

The Good Place Season 4 Cast Details & Episode Schedule

TV Series Kavin -
The Good Place is an American fantasy-comedy television series. The first season of the series made its debut entry on September 19, 2016. This...
Read more
© World Top Trend