Ozark Season 3 Cast Details, Trailer And All You Want To Know

- Advertisement -

Ozark is an American crime drama web television series. The series has completed three seasons consisting of 30 episodes. Based on the positive response of the series, development renewed the third season of the series which released recently. The third season of the series was bashed by mixed comments from the entertainment critics. The previous season of the series received many awards from the stages of the international award which included 14 Primetime Emmy Award nominations including Outstanding Drama Series. In this article, I’ll discuss Ozark season 3 cast details.

The series is created by Bill Dubuque, Mark Williams. It follows the Crime drama Thriller genre. Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy, Bill Dubuque Mark Williams are the executive producers of the television series. Production companies involved in producing the television series are Media Rights Capital, Aggregate Films, Zero Gravity Management, Headhunter Films,

Man, Woman & Child Productions. Each episode of the series has a runtime of around 60 minutes with more than a million active viewers.

Who Are The Cast Included In Ozark Season 3?

Jason Bateman as Martin,

Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde,

stager for a local realtor,

Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde,

Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde,

Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore,

Jordana Spiro as Rachel Garrison,

Jason Butler Harner as Roy Petty,

Esai Morales as Camino “Del” Del Rio,

Peter Mullan as Jacob Snell,

Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell,

Charlie Tahan as Wyatt Langmore,

Janet McTeer as Helen Pierce,

Tom Pelphrey as Ben Davis,

Jessica Frances Dukes as Maya Miller,

Carson Holmes as Three Langmore,

McKinley Belcher III as Trevor Evans,

Robert Treveiler as Sheriff John Nix,

Kevin L. Johnson as Sam Dermody,

Evan George Vourazeris as Tuck,

Trevor Long as Cade Langmore,

Michael Mosley as Pastor Mason Young,

Harris Yulin as Buddy Dieker,

Michael Tourek as Ash,

Marc Menchaca as Russ Langmore,

Josh Randall as Bruce Liddell,

Christopher James Baker as Boyd Langmore,

Adam Boyer as Bobby Dean,

Bethany Anne Lind as Grace Young,

Sharon Blackwood as Eugenia Dermody,

Joseph Melendez as Garcia,

Darren Goldstein as Charles Wilkes,

Damian Young as Jim Rattelsdorf,

Nelson Bonilla as Nelson,

Melissa Saint-Amand as Jade,

Pedro Lopez as Jorge Mendoza,

John Bedford Lloyd as Frank Cosgrove,

Joseph Sikora as Frank Cosgrove Jr.,

Felix Solis as Omar Navarro,

Marylouise Burke as Sue Shelby,

Madison Thompson as Erin Pierce.

Ozark Season 3: Trailer

Yes, there is a trailer available for Ozark Season 3. The development has released the trailer to provide glimpses of information about the third season of the series.