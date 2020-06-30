Overlord Season 4: Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer And More

- Advertisement -

The fantasy drama Overlord of Netflix is yet another anime that topped charts online streaming platforms. It is transcreated from a mild novel series written by Kugane Maruyama. The publication series was a sensation in Japan. This led the founders to reestablish a web series. And, it would be right to say the anime version turned out very nicely.

A mental hospital produces an anime and led by Naoyuki Itou. It comes to the story with a twist. Thus, the audience was captivated by the anime with its release. The otakus are craving for Overlord Season 4.

Release Date: Overlord Season 4

The first season they were aired back in 2015 with 15 episodes. Season 2 and Season 3 published in July 2018 and January 2018. Its been nearly two years, but there isn’t any information about Overlord season 4. The show hasn’t been renewed. But let’s not get our hopes down. A brand new season is needed by Overlord Since the founders have hinted that they believe.

However, after observing the pattern, we found there is a two years gap between the second and first periods. So, hopefully, we will get Overlord Season 4 in another 2-3 decades.

Cast: Overlord Season 4

Now the question arises that when Overlord Season 4 was to take place, who will join it. The characters bring the particulars that are action-oriented out. Being an action and drama anime, it relies heavily on the characters. There is no news about the cast’s updates. However, we may get some new faces.

As for today, we know the main cast will be coming back to the Overlord Season 4, including Satoshi Hino (Momonga) and Yumi Hara (Albedo). Besides, Manami Numakura as Shalltear Bloodfallen, Masayuki Katou as Narberal Gamma, and Sumire Uesaka as Demi Urge, will also reprise their roles.

Plot: Overlord Season 4

The anime follows the story. In the growing age of technology, a game becomes obsolete and is shut down. Each of the players got logged except one out of the account. He remained logged in as the Warrior king. Now he attempts to conquer this digital universe.

The three seasons covered up the stories to 9 volumes. Possibly Overlord Season 4 will select up from another volume of this light novel series. It might cover this novel’s 10 to 12th quantity. The anime is filled with challenges, difficulties, and confrontations.

Near the end of the year, we observed Ainz was confronting some battles. With so many responsibilities to bear, he was facing some difficulties. The storyline will last from the end of Season 3. It has been heard that Ainz is going to be projected in a negative light. So he might end up being the principal antagonist in the next season.

Trailer: Overlord Season 4

With info concerning the year, requesting a trailer seems a far cry. Now, the production house hasn’t published any trailer for Overlord Season 4. So it looks like fans must wait for quite a while to get a sneak peek.