Overlord Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Story And All New Updates

By- Ajeet Kumar
Series is something that could be best for entertainment functions for the age groups, if or not a child or an adult. However, it is all dependent upon the characterization of this series.

Many are going on or to come and there are many series created and several are this one’s renewals. One such series that will be releasing its another season is Overlord.

Overlord is an animated show that’s based upon a Japanese book which is written by Kugane Maruyama and was exemplified by him too as So-bin. The book was written in two volumes and much more to include.

The animated series is led at Naoyuki Ito and screenplay is done by Yukie Sugawara. The show has released the 3 seasons and going to launch season 4.

Overlord Season 4 Release Date

Season 1 of Overlord has thirteen episodes and published on 7 July 2015. It was subsequently followed by the second with the same amount of episodes and published on 10 January 2018. At precisely the same year, we had the season 3 published on 11 July 2018. When it comes to season 3 then we could expect it to discharge in December of 2020 or in January of 2021

Overload Season 4 Cast

  • Ainz Ooal Gown, the main personality
  • Albedo
  • Shalltear Bloodfallen
  • Aura Bella Fiora
  • Mare Bello Fiore
  • Demiurge
  • Cocytus
  • Victim

And the voices granting the personalities would be Yumi Hara, Manami Numakura, Masayuki Katou, Asami Seto, Satoshi Hino, Sumire Uesaka, Shigeru Chiba, Mamoru Miyano, and Mikako Komatsu.

Overload Season 4 Plot and Latest News

There’ll be more challenges anticipating this show Aniz’s protagonist. The anime named Yggdrasil in the year 2106 will be continuing the book further in the session. Round conquering the Sorcerer Kingdom, also based on the enthusiast theories, we may see Aniz in also his manner, and negative light.

Ajeet Kumar

