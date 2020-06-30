Overlord season 4 Release date, Cast, Plot And All Other Updates

- Advertisement -

Under the direction of Naoyuki Itō, The series Overlord was produced by Madhouse in which the script composition was by Yukie Sugawara, and music composed by Shūji Katayama. This series is a Japanese anime television series based on the light novel series of the same name written by Kugane Maruyama and illustrated by so-bin. Overlord was first aired in Japan on AT-X from July 7, 2015, to September 29, 2015.

Some other broadcasts were Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi, and BS11. It was dropped on Amazon Prime in the year 2015. Three seasons of this series are already out in which each season consists of 13 episodes. It comes under the genre of Animation, fantasy, Sci-Fi series with loads of action, and various adventures. The series is top-rated among the people who love watching action films and might be a right choice for people like anime web-series. Also, it has a very decent rating by IMDb that is 7.8 out of 10. Now let’s know more about the cast members and the plot.

Overlord: Cast members and Plot:



The Overlord has quite long seasons as each season has 13 episodes, so the cast is vast. Still, the following members have appeared the most which are Satoshi Hinko as the male protagonist named Ainz Ooal Gown, Chris Guerrero as Ainl Ooal Gown, Elizabeth Maxwell and Yumi Hara as Albedo, Jeff Johnson and Masayuki Kato as Demiurge, Felecia Angelle, and Sumire Uesaka as Shalltear Bloodfallen, Megan Shipman and Yumi Uchiyama as MareBello Fiora.

The story is about a man who accidentally enters a video game and gets trapped there when he later manages to go offline; he sees he is still in the game and goes through self-realization and concludes that he has nothing to lose. So, he decides to play and moves forward. He decides to make it his empire and having power.

Overlord season 4 new updates:

For all the Anime-fans and Overlord lovers, we might have good news for you about the latest news on the release of season 4. We know this for sure that is new season is about to come, but there are no official announcements made. But we have rumors that tell the fourth season will be released in mid of 2021. Let’s hope it comes soon. The 3rd season ended with the player trying to find people who are stuck in the game as he was and aims to escape them as well. With this, we hope your curiosity closes out.

