Overlord season 4: Cast, plot, release and everything you would like to know!

During AnimagiC 2019 in Germany, Kugane Maruyama, so-bin, and Overlord anime scriptwriter Yukie Sugawara were guests of honor. During the Overlord panel, the fourth season of the anime series was discussed.

The anime began airing on April 9, 2019.

Unfortunately, the stay up for the confirmation of anime’s return continues. ‘Overlord’ Season 4 renewed or canceled: what is the latest update? … So when Sugawara took the mic to answer, the screenwriter purportedly said the fourth season is “extremely likely” but, technically, nothing was confirmed yet.

The Novel illustrated and is written by Kugane Maruyama and so-bin. Before that, it had been released online within the year 2010, although the Enterbrain purchased its rights. At the instant, it’s fourteen volumes, and therefore the author is publishing volumes.

Cast: Overlord season 4

The cast for season 4 will comprise of Satoshi Hino (Momonga), Yumi Hara (Albedo), Sumire Uesaka (Shalltear Bloodfallen), and Masayuki Katou (Demiurge). The more new characters are expected to enter within the new season furthermore as there’ll be a great comeback of the old season leads.

Plot: Overlord season 4

The virtual game environment is that the Overlord’s one true reality now and there’s no escape. Several races exist inside this game and Momonga must survive alongside them.
Season 3 had followed the plot of volumes 7-9 within the novel series. that the succeeding volumes are the premise of the season 4 plot.

Some rumors say that season 4 is heavily supported the fourteenth novel within the series.
The director of the series is Naoyuki Ito. Season 3 had 13 episodes and aired in July 2018. we’ve no news about the amount of episodes that season 4 will have.
The year 2138 is seeing a spike within the computer game gaming trend. then again one online role-playing game called Yggdrasil developed 12 years ago, is abruptly pack up.

Release: Overlord season 4

The fourth season is incredibly much within the accounts of this franchise. However, there has been no announcement about the launch dates to its 4th season. Is it could hit on the screens by 2021 at the newest.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Sakshi Gupta

