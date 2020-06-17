Outer Banks Season 2 Release Date, Who Is In Cast? Plot, Trailer And All The Recant Update

- Advertisement -

Netflix‘s Outer Banks proved to be a success in its first season. Today, fans are eagerly awaiting season 2 of the show. Since the co-writer, Josh Pate is working on the script for the next season, and there is excellent news. The show is renewed for a second season, and fans are loving it. Here are all the updates on the season.

“Outer Banks Season 2”: Cast

The cast of the second season is expected to function —

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron

Charles Esten as Ward Cameron

Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron

Jonathan Daviss as Pope

Madison Bailey as Kiara

Austin North as Topper

Chase Stokes as John B

Rudy Pankow as JJ

“Outer Banks Season 2”: Plot

The Series is about a group of teens known as”Pogues.” They reside in the Outer Banks of North Caroline at”The Cut.” When the father of John B went missing, the story started, along with the group sets out to locate him. Throughout their trip to find them, they found that there is a treasure that’s related to John B’s father.

As they Opt to search for treasure As well, that the”Kooks” starts following them since they are following the treasure too. They face struggles with the”Kooks” with obstacles between their friendship, love, and cash.

The Filming of the season will take place in The Bahamas. We will see more puzzles and much more suspense, and they will return to the location where they abandoned, which is The Cut.

Outer Banks Season 2: Release Date?

Though no news about the release date has been announced yet, we can anticipate the new display by spring 2021.