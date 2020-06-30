Outer Banks Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Know Here All Updates

- Advertisement -

Outer Banks Season 2 — Outer Banks is an American puzzle drama featured on Netflix on April 15, 2020, made by Shannon Burke, Jonas Pate, and Josh Pate. The conclusion left the audiences thirsty for more seasons. Overall, the scenes and the storyline of this show are very appealing, filmed in Charleston depict the life of teens who went for a hunt of a mythical treasure that is in a way connected to the disappearance of John B’s death.

Expected Release date

The season 1 shot two months to wrap up and up in April 2020. Following the identical pattern, it isn’t incorrect to presume that Season 2 may land in 2021.

But there might be some flaws.

Since season 1 finished, the fans might need to wait longer for Outer Banks Season 2’s launch date.

Cast: Outer Banks Season 2:

For that, the season one cast will return for the season which includes:

Chase Stokes as John B

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron

Madison Bailey as Kiara or Kie

Jonathan Daviss as Pope

Rudy Pankow as JJ

Austin North as Topper

Charles Esten as Ward Cameron

Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron

Plot: Outer Banks Season 2:

The trailer says a lot more about the upcoming season “Two tribes one island” Outer Banks is a region belonging to two distinct cultures – Pogues and Kooks. Season two will surely start from precisely the same episode in which it was abandoned in the last episode of season 1 John B. and Sarah were on their way to the Bahamas. Pate reported that: “The pogues believed John B. and Sarah are dead, so we understood that that gave us some dramatic chances to explore before we get them. We love that part of this show, obtaining the Pogues together. That is when we feel as if this series is working the best.”