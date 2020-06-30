Home TV Series Netflix Outer Banks Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Know Here All...
Outer Banks Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Know Here All Updates

By- Ajeet Kumar
Outer Banks Season 2 — Outer Banks is an American puzzle drama featured on Netflix on April 15, 2020, made by Shannon Burke, Jonas Pate, and Josh Pate. The conclusion left the audiences thirsty for more seasons. Overall, the scenes and the storyline of this show are very appealing, filmed in Charleston depict the life of teens who went for a hunt of a mythical treasure that is in a way connected to the disappearance of John B’s death.

Expected Release date

The season 1 shot two months to wrap up and up in April 2020. Following the identical pattern, it isn’t incorrect to presume that Season 2 may land in 2021.

But there might be some flaws.

Since season 1 finished, the fans might need to wait longer for Outer Banks Season 2’s launch date.

Cast: Outer Banks Season 2:

For that, the season one cast will return for the season which includes:

  • Chase Stokes as John B
  • Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron
  • Madison Bailey as Kiara or Kie
  • Jonathan Daviss as Pope
  • Rudy Pankow as JJ
  • Austin North as Topper
  • Charles Esten as Ward Cameron
  • Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron
Plot: Outer Banks Season 2:

The trailer says a lot more about the upcoming season “Two tribes one island” Outer Banks is a region belonging to two distinct cultures – Pogues and Kooks. Season two will surely start from precisely the same episode in which it was abandoned in the last episode of season 1 John B. and Sarah were on their way to the Bahamas. Pate reported that: “The pogues believed John B. and Sarah are dead, so we understood that that gave us some dramatic chances to explore before we get them. We love that part of this show, obtaining the Pogues together. That is when we feel as if this series is working the best.”

Ajeet Kumar

