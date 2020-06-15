Outer Banks Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details Here

- Advertisement -

The Outer Banks of Netflix proved to be a victory in its first season. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting season 2 of this show. And there’s very good news as the Josh Pate is working on the script for the season. The show is renewed for a second season, and it is being loved by fans. Here are the updates on the season.

Outer Banks Season two: Release Date?

Though no news concerning the release date has been announced yet, we could anticipate the new display by spring 2021.

“Outer Banks Season 2”: Plot

The series is about a group of teens known as”Pogues.” They live in the Outer Banks of North Caroline at”The Cut.” When John B’s dad went missing, the story started, and the team sets out to find him. During their journey to find him, they discovered that there is a treasure that’s linked to John B’s dad.

As they decide to look for treasure too, the”Kooks” starts following them because they are following the treasure too. They face conflicts using all the”Kooks” with barriers in between their friendship, love, and cash.

The filming of the next season will take place. We’ll see more mysteries and suspense, and they will go back to the location where they abandoned.

“Outer Banks Season 2”: Cast

The cast of this second season is expected to function —

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron

Charles Esten as Ward Cameron

Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron

Jonathan Daviss as Pope

Madison Bailey as Kiara

Austin North as Topper

Chase Stokes as John B

Rudy Pankow as JJ