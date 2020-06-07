Outer Banks Season 2: Release Date Cast Details, Episode Details And Everything You Know So Far

- Advertisement -

Outer Banks is an American action-adventure mystery teen drama web tv series. Many might have watched the television web collection. An overwhelming response was received by the first season of this show from around the globe. The development has intended to reach a variety of regions of different components of the countries through online video streaming platform. In this article, I’ll discuss Outer Banks throw information and streaming details

The series is created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, Shannon Burke. A Teen drama, Action-adventure, Mystery is followed by it. Josh Pate, Shannon Burke, Jonas Pate are the tv web series’ producers. The series’ first season said to retains more than million active viewers and includes 10 episodes with a runtime of around 30 minutes.

Who Are The Cast Included In Outer Bank?

Details of this series are updated with an intention. It’s said that the development had a bucket list when selecting artists for the series. We have gathered a lot of information about the cast.

Following are the cast included in Outer Bank

Chase Stokes as John B,

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron,

Madison Bailey as Kiara “Kie”,

Jonathan Daviss as Pope,

Rudy Pankow as JJ,

Austin North as Topper,

Charles Esten as Ward Cameron,

Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron,

Adina Porter as Sheriff Peterkin,

Cullen Moss as Deputy Shoupe,

Julia Antonelli as Wheezie Cameron,

Caroline Arapoglou as Rose,

E. Roger Mitchell as Heyward,

CC Castillo as Lana Grubbs,

Chelle Ramos as Deputy Plumb,

Brian Stapf as Cruz,

Marland Burke as Mike,

Deion Smith as Kelce,

Nicholas Cirillo as Barry,

Gary Weeks as Luke.

Outer Banks: Episode Program

Season 1 Episode 1:Pilot led by Jonas Pate, written by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke, aired on April 15, 2020.

Season 1 Episode 2: The Lucky Compass led by Jonas Pate, written by Shannon Burke, aired on April 15, 2020.

Season 1 Episode 3: The Forbidden Zone directed by Cherie Nowlan, written by Josh Pate, aired on April 15, 2020.

Season 1 Episode 4: Spy Games directed by Cherie Nowlan, written by Jonas Pate, aired on April 15, 2020.

Season 1 Episode 5: MidSummers led by Jonas Pate, composed by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke, aired on April 15, 2020.

Season 1 Episode 6: Parcel 9 led by Jonas Pate, written by Keith Josef Adkins and Kathleen Hale, aired on April 15, 2020.

Season 1 Episode 7: Dead Calm led by Valerie Weiss, written by Kathleen Hale, aired on April 15, 2020.

Season 1 Episode 8: The Runway directed by Valerie Weiss, composed by Rachel Sydney Alter, aired on April 15, 2020.

Season 1 Episode 9: The Bell Tower led by Jonas Pate, written by Dan Dworkin & Jay Beattie, aired on April 15, 2020.

Season 1 Episode 10: The Phantom directed by Jonas Pate, composed by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke, aired on April 15, 2020.