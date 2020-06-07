Home TV Series Netflix Outer Banks Season 2: Release Date Cast Details, Episode Details And Everything...
TV SeriesNetflix

Outer Banks Season 2: Release Date Cast Details, Episode Details And Everything You Know So Far

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

Outer Banks is an American action-adventure mystery teen drama web tv series. Many might have watched the television web collection. An overwhelming response was received by the first season of this show from around the globe. The development has intended to reach a variety of regions of different components of the countries through online video streaming platform. In this article, I’ll discuss Outer Banks throw information and streaming details

The series is created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, Shannon Burke. A Teen drama, Action-adventure, Mystery is followed by it. Josh Pate, Shannon Burke, Jonas Pate are the tv web series’ producers. The series’ first season said to retains more than million active viewers and includes 10 episodes with a runtime of around 30 minutes.

Who Are The Cast Included In Outer Bank?

Details of this series are updated with an intention. It’s said that the development had a bucket list when selecting artists for the series. We have gathered a lot of information about the cast.

Following are the cast included in Outer Bank

  • Chase Stokes as John B,
  • Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron,
  • Madison Bailey as Kiara “Kie”,
  • Jonathan Daviss as Pope,
  • Rudy Pankow as JJ,
  • Austin North as Topper,
  • Charles Esten as Ward Cameron,
  • Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron,
  • Adina Porter as Sheriff Peterkin,
  • Cullen Moss as Deputy Shoupe,
  • Julia Antonelli as Wheezie Cameron,
  • Caroline Arapoglou as Rose,
  • E. Roger Mitchell as Heyward,
  • CC Castillo as Lana Grubbs,
  • Chelle Ramos as Deputy Plumb,
  • Brian Stapf as Cruz,
  • Marland Burke as Mike,
  • Deion Smith as Kelce,
  • Nicholas Cirillo as Barry,
  • Gary Weeks as Luke.

Outer Banks: Episode Program

  • Season 1 Episode 1:Pilot led by Jonas Pate, written by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke, aired on April 15, 2020.
  • Season 1 Episode 2: The Lucky Compass led by Jonas Pate, written by Shannon Burke, aired on April 15, 2020.
  • Season 1 Episode 3: The Forbidden Zone directed by Cherie Nowlan, written by Josh Pate, aired on April 15, 2020.
  • Season 1 Episode 4: Spy Games directed by Cherie Nowlan, written by Jonas Pate, aired on April 15, 2020.
  • Season 1 Episode 5: MidSummers led by Jonas Pate, composed by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke, aired on April 15, 2020.
  • Season 1 Episode 6: Parcel 9 led by Jonas Pate, written by Keith Josef Adkins and Kathleen Hale, aired on April 15, 2020.
  • Season 1 Episode 7: Dead Calm led by Valerie Weiss, written by Kathleen Hale, aired on April 15, 2020.
  • Season 1 Episode 8: The Runway directed by Valerie Weiss, composed by Rachel Sydney Alter, aired on April 15, 2020.
  • Season 1 Episode 9: The Bell Tower led by Jonas Pate, written by Dan Dworkin & Jay Beattie, aired on April 15, 2020.
  • Season 1 Episode 10: The Phantom directed by Jonas Pate, composed by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke, aired on April 15, 2020.
Also Read:   Here is everything we know about Outer Banks season 2
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Outer Banks Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

See Season 2: Expected Release Date, Possible Cast & All You Need To Know

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Watch is an American science fiction drama web television. The first season of the series received an overwhelming response from the audience. Based on...
Read more

Guardian Season 2: Check Out The Release Date, Cast & All The Major Update

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
There are many films and television dramas that started taking over the internet. We've gathered information. For those who are looking after an Asian...
Read more

Mindhunter Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Read Here All New Updates

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Mindhunter appeared on Netflix on 13 October 2017. Produced by Joe Penhall, the American offense T.V arrangement Is Dependent upon the real wrongdoing book-Mindhunter...
Read more

Stranger Things 3: Cast Details, Episode Schedule And More Update

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
Stranger Things is an American science fiction-horror web television series. The first season of this series made its first debut entry on July 15,...
Read more

Black Summer Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should Know

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Black Summer Season 2 Updates: Here we deliver to you all the new latest updates and each latest part of advice of the show...
Read more

Hotel Beau Sejour Season 2: Release Date, Cast & All The Upcoming News

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
Hotel Beau Séjour is a supernatural crime drama television series. This series' first season made its entrance on 16. Based on the popularity and...
Read more

Star Trek Discovery Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Story And What Happened In Season 2

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
The Star Trek: Discovery is all set to reunite with season 3 of CBS All Access. The series was launched in 2017 and has...
Read more

Bachelor In Paradise Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates Here

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
For is a famed American cum Mexican established elimination reality show-themed series which was released first back in 2014 on ABC. The show follows...
Read more

Greyhound: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Plot & All You Need To Know

Hollywood Vikash Kumar -
Greyhound is an American war drama. The narrative of the film is based on the 1955 novel The Good Shepherd by C. S. Forester....
Read more

Overlord Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Story And All New Updates

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
Series is something that could be best for entertainment functions for the age groups, if or not a child or an adult. However, it...
Read more
© World Top Trend