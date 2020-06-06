Outer Banks Season 2: Release Date, Cast Details And Episode Details

- Advertisement -

Outer Banks is an American action-adventure puzzle drama web television series. Many might have watched the tv web series. An overwhelming response was received by this series’ first season from around the planet. The development has planned to reach regions of different components of the countries through video streaming platform. In this Guide, I will discuss Outer Banks cast details and streaming details

The series is created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, Shannon Burke. A Teen drama, Action-adventure, Mystery is followed by it. Josh Pate, Shannon Burke, Jonas Pate are the producers of the tv web collection. This series’ first season said to holds over million audiences that are active and include 10 episodes with a runtime of around 30 minutes.

Who Are The Cast Included In Outer Bank?

Details of this show are updated to the audience towards the television web collection with an intention. It is stated that the development had a bucket list while selecting artists for the show. We’ve gathered information regarding the cast included from the television series.

Following are the cast included in Outer Bank

Chase Stokes as John B,

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron,

Madison Bailey as Kiara “Kie”,

Jonathan Daviss as Pope,

Rudy Pankow as JJ,

Austin North as Topper,

Charles Esten as Ward Cameron,

Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron,

Adina Porter as Sheriff Peterkin,

Cullen Moss as Deputy Shoupe,

Julia Antonelli as Wheezie Cameron,

Caroline Arapoglou as Rose,

E. Roger Mitchell as Heyward,

CC Castillo as Lana Grubbs,

Chelle Ramos as Deputy Plumb,

Brian Stapf as Cruz,

Marland Burke as Mike,

Deion Smith as Kelce,

Nicholas Cirillo as Barry,

Gary Weeks as Luke.

Outer Banks: Episode Schedule

Season 1 Episode 1:Pilot directed by Jonas Pate, written by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke, aired on April 15, 2020.

Season 1 Episode 2: The Lucky Compass directed by Jonas Pate, written by Shannon Burke, aired on April 15, 2020.

Season 1 Episode 3: The Forbidden Zone directed by Cherie Nowlan, written by Josh Pate, aired on April 15, 2020.

Season 1 Episode 4: Spy Games directed by Cherie Nowlan, written by Jonas Pate, aired on April 15, 2020.

Season 1 Episode 5: MidSummers directed by Jonas Pate, written by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke, aired on April 15, 2020.

Season 1 Episode 6: Parcel 9 directed by Jonas Pate, written by Keith Josef Adkins and Kathleen Hale, aired on April 15, 2020.

Season 1 Episode 7: Dead Calm directed by Valerie Weiss, written by Kathleen Hale, aired on April 15, 2020.

Season 1 Episode 8: The Runway directed by Valerie Weiss, written by Rachel Sydney Alter, aired on April 15, 2020.

Season 1 Episode 9: The Bell Tower directed by Jonas Pate, written by Dan Dworkin & Jay Beattie, aired on April 15, 2020.

Season 1 Episode 10: The Phantom directed by Jonas Pate, written by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke, aired on April 15, 2020.