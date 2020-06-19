Home TV Series Netflix Outer Banks Season 2: Read to know the Release Date, Cast, Plot...
Outer Banks Season 2: Read to know the Release Date, Cast, Plot and more!

By- Vikash Kumar
Outer Banks is an American mystery And action-adventure internet TV series. The drama is a Netflix Original series. The season consisting of ten episodes expired on April 15, 2020. The series is a creation of Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke.

Outer Banks Season two: Release Date?

Though no news concerning the release date has been announced yet, we could expect the new show.

The Plot of Outer Banks Season 2

The Story is about a bunch of teens called’Pogues’ who struggle against every obstacle on their way. Can it be love, their friendship, money, fights whatever, they bond together to find out about the mysterious of the dad of John B. John B is the leader of their group, and all of them work for the dream of his dad, that he was trying for twenty decades.

The Next season will be full of more mystery and suspense. The plot will have a turn, therefore try to be in your edge. The filming will be done from the Bahamas, if not the entire, then partial, as theorized. And they’ll always go back to the place where they abandoned, The Cut.

The Cast of Outer Banks Season 2

  • Chase Stokes as John B
  • Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron
  • Madison Bailey as Kiara or Kie
  • Jonathan Daviss as Pope
  • Rudy Pankow as JJ
  • Austin North as Topper
  • Charles Esten as Ward Cameron
  • Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron

When Can We Expect To Watch Season 2?

There are no official statements regarding the release date of Season 2. We can expect for the upcoming Episodes, sometime in summer 2021. Maintaining the pandemic Situation in concern, the production of Season 2 will start later this year. This must be one of the reasons Season 2 has Never been renewed yet.

