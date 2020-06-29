Outer Banks Season 2: Possible Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details Here

- Advertisement -

Outer Banks Season 2 Expected Release Date, What Will Be Cast? An American action-adventure mystery teen drama web tv series, Outer Banks premiering on Netflix, was released on 15th of April, 2020, with a total of 10 episodes. Created by Shannon Burke, Jonas Pate, and Josh Pate, the series deals with the familiar tropes of coming-of-age series and gives it a new twist and flavor.

Filmed in Charleston, the scenes of this series are visually appealing. The plot moves at an individual pace, which makes it a lively, soapy adventure series.

The backdrop of this series is about a mystery hunt, as three teens are enlisted by a friend to go out on a quest for a legendary treasure, which is associated with his father’s sudden disappearance.

The cliffhangers at the finale of the first season point out at the renewal of the series for a second season. Everything you need to know about it is listed in this article. Keep reading.

Outer Banks Season 2: Who will be seen in the cast?

All the characters who had managed to make it out alive by the end of season one will be seen in the upcoming season. John B. will be played by Chase Stokes, J.J. by Rudy Pankow, Pope by Jonathan Daviss, Kiara will be played by Madison Bailey, Drew Starkey will play Sarah Cameron by Madelyn Cline, Ward by Charles Esten, Rafe, Rose by Caroline Arapoglou and Topper by Austin North. We can expect a few new faces to join the cast.

Outer Banks Season 2: When will it release?

Outer Banks was to be renewed for a second season, but this is seemingly postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. We assume that we will have to wait some time to see the next season, and this might not happen until late 2021.

Outer Banks Season2: Plot

John B falls in love with Sarah Cameron in the first season of Outer Banks. The last we see them, they are on their way to Nassau in the Bahamas on a boat, where the treasure might be.