Outer Banks season 2: Netflix Release Date, Cast And Everything You Should To Know

By- Vikash Kumar
Because the season dropped earlier in 21, Netflix adolescent drama Outer Banks has already won a devoted following of fans.

The show centers around a group of teens living in the Outer Banks area of North Carolina who call themselves”the Pogues”, and their hunt for their ringleader’s missing father.

As has become rather common for Netflix displays, the first season ends on something of a cliffhanger, so fans are already calling for another run to find out what happens next with John B and Sarah.

Will there be an Outer Banks season 2? Has it been renewed?

Seeing as it is still fairly shortly after the release date, it’s a little too early for Netflix to confirm that the renewal of this series. Given how many people are watching the series nevertheless, there is a good chance that the show’s chances might be helped by the high quantity in viewership at a season two.

The good news is that the founders are already writing for season two. Co-creator Jonas Pate disclosed they have been given the green light before season 1 was published on the streamer to begin writing another season.

When will Outer Banks season 2 be released on Netflix?

Based on Chase Stokes’ Instagram account, season 1 started filming in April 2019 and wrapped in October 2019. The series aired in April 2020. We could anticipate a season if the production schedule is followed by season 2. However, as a result of ongoing coronavirus pandemic, talk of renewal and subsequent filming will be on hold.

Outer Banks season 2 cast

There is no news yet of anycast changes — so expect to see more of this very first season regular such as Madelyn Cline (playing Sarah Cameron), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Chase Stokes (John B), Charles Esten (Ward Cameron) and Austin North (Topper).

We’d also expect to see some new faces added in for good measure — we’ll keep you updated when if listen to something.

Outer Banks season 2 auditions

Again, until it’s safe to move ahead without social distancing precautions, filming for any second season of Outer Banks will remain on hold, meaning there’s no word yet on auditions — keep this page bookmarked and keep checking back for all the latest on ways to get involved with the sequence.

