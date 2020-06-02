Home TV Series Netflix Outer Banks Cast Details & Episode Details
Outer Banks Cast Details & Episode Details

By- Kavin
Outer Banks is an American action-adventure mystery teen drama web television series. Many might have already watched the television web series. The first season of the series received an overwhelming response from around the globe. The development has planned to reach various regions of different parts of the countries through online video streaming platform. In this article, I’ll discuss Outer Banks cast details and streaming details

The series is created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, Shannon Burke. It follows a Teen drama, Action-adventure, Mystery. Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, Shannon Burke are the executive producers of the television web series. The first season of the series consists of 10 episodes with a runtime of around 30 minutes and said to holds more than million active viewers.

Who Are The Cast Included In Outer Bank?

Cast details of the series are regularly updated with an intention to the engaged audience towards the television web series. It’s said that the development had a huge bucket list while selecting artists for the series. we have gathered much information about the cast included in the television series.

Following are the cast included in Outer Bank

  • Chase Stokes as John B,
  • Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron,
  • Madison Bailey as Kiara “Kie”,
  • Jonathan Daviss as Pope,
  • Rudy Pankow as JJ,
  • Austin North as Topper,
  • Charles Esten as Ward Cameron,
  • Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron,
  • Adina Porter as Sheriff Peterkin,
  • Cullen Moss as Deputy Shoupe,
  • Julia Antonelli as Wheezie Cameron,
  • Caroline Arapoglou as Rose,
  • E. Roger Mitchell as Heyward,
  • CC Castillo as Lana Grubbs,
  • Chelle Ramos as Deputy Plumb,
  • Brian Stapf as Cruz,
  • Marland Burke as Mike,
  • Deion Smith as Kelce,
  • Nicholas Cirillo as Barry,
  • Gary Weeks as Luke.
Outer Banks: Episode Schedule

  • Season 1 Episode 1:Pilot directed by Jonas Pate, written by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke, aired on April 15, 2020.
  • Season 1 Episode 2: The Lucky Compass directed by Jonas Pate, written by Shannon Burke, aired on April 15, 2020.
  • Season 1 Episode 3: The Forbidden Zone directed by Cherie Nowlan, written by Josh Pate, aired on April 15, 2020.
  • Season 1 Episode 4: Spy Games directed by Cherie Nowlan, written by Jonas Pate, aired on April 15, 2020.
  • Season 1 Episode 5: MidSummers directed by Jonas Pate, written by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke, aired on April 15, 2020.
  • Season 1 Episode 6: Parcel 9 directed by Jonas Pate, written by Keith Josef Adkins and Kathleen Hale, aired on April 15, 2020.
  • Season 1 Episode 7: Dead Calm directed by Valerie Weiss, written by Kathleen Hale, aired on April 15, 2020.
  • Season 1 Episode 8: The Runway directed by Valerie Weiss, written by Rachel Sydney Alter, aired on April 15, 2020.
  • Season 1 Episode 9: The Bell Tower directed by Jonas Pate, written by Dan Dworkin & Jay Beattie, aired on April 15, 2020.
  • Season 1 Episode 10: The Phantom directed by Jonas Pate, written by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke, aired on April 15, 2020.
