OnePlus Nord: Will Be Revealed June 30, Get Ready

By- Kumar Saurabh
The OnePlus Nord, formerly known as the OnePlus Z, will be shown on Tuesday, June 30, at 2 PM Central European Time (8 AM EST and 1 PM BST).

The OnePlusLiteZThing Instagram account set up by OnePlus revealed the date and time to showcase its upcoming budget handset. OnePlus stopped short of revealing the release date.

OnePlus’ launch events tend to be very community-driven and fan-focused, so we can expect it to take a deep dip into its handset that is new, albeit in a digital format due to the pandemic preventing launching events.

We expect to get a look at a smartphone that borrows heavily from the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro DNA that is OnePlus but comes at a cheaper cost. At $699 and $899 respectively, the current OnePlus telephones possess while at the same time wearing flagship-killing specifications.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord appears set to view OnePlus produce a phone that’s priced to undercut a lot of flagship and mid-sized handsets. We’ll know how much it’ll cost so or in certain 24 hours, although the phone is rumored to be priced between $499 to $649.

Slated to come with a 6.4-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and multiple back cameras, the OnePlus Nord could be another well-equipped OnePlus phone that doesn’t violate the bank, unlike the iPhone 11 Pro or Galaxy S20 Ultra for instance. However, to keep down the price, the OnePlus Nord is set to utilize a Snapdragon 765G chipset.

That will give more of a mid-sized specification at the silicon level to the OnePlus Nord. However, OnePlus is at optimizing applications suitable and tends to use a variant of Android. There’s a high possibility that it will extract a lot more performance from a chipset than expected. We predict that OnePlus will detail how the Nord still provides”the speed you want” without relying on a costly system-on-a-chip.

Though the OnePlus Nord will steal the show, we would not be surprised to watch OnePlus showcase a package of accessories such as affordable wireless headphones, for its budget phone. Possessing a comprehensive sure to attributes and accessories should assist the OnePlus Nord to justify its approximate higher price than the approaching along with the $ 399 iPhone SE 2020.

