OnePlus 8T Series Can Have 65W Super Fast Charger
Technology

OnePlus 8T Series Can Have 65W Super Fast Charger

By- Ajeet Kumar
A 65W Super Warp Charger will be used for OnePlus 8T. Both the devices of OnePlus 8 series launched recently, support 30W Warp Charger.

New Delhi, Tech Desk. OnePlus 8 Series has been launched globally in April. The company is now preparing to launch its next series at the end of the year. In the OnePlus 8T series, the company can offer a 65W superfast charging feature. However, this time users will not see the McLaren edition with the OnePlus 8T series, as the deals of OnePlus and McLaren are over but OnePlus is going to offer better charging features in its next series. The 65W Superfast Charger has also been seen in the Realme X50 Pro launched in the Indian market earlier this year. Now OnePlus can also use this super-fast charging technology in its next flagship series.

XDA Developers has claimed that a Twitter user named Lavin Amarnani leaked this feature. However, the tweet was later deleted by the user. According to this tweet, 65W Super Warp Charger will be used for OnePlus 8T. Both the devices of OnePlus 8 series launched recently, support 30W Warp Charger. At the same time, OnePlus 8 Pro also supports the 30W wireless charging feature.

Both devices of OnePlus 8 series are charged 50 percent in just 30 minutes due to this fast charging technology. OPPO has also already launched 65W wired and 40W wireless fast charging technology for its devices. However, according to a report, high-speed chargers for smartphones can affect battery life.

The new color variant of the base model of the OnePlus 8 series, launched in April, can also be launched soon. According to the report by XDA Developers, soon the company may introduce Ice Blue color variants for OnePlus 8. With this color variant, four color options of OnePlus 8 will be available. This smartphone is already available in three color options Glacier Green, Onex Black, and Interstellar Glow.

