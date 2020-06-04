Home TV Series One Punch Man Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You...
TV Series

One Punch Man Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should To Know

By- Aryan Singh
One punch man is another Japanese anime series based on manga. Yusuke Murata has illustrated the series. After the release, the series went quickly viral. More than 7 million people watched season 1 of the series.

The series tells us about a story of a superhero, one punch man, who has the power of defeating his opponent with just one punch. The superhero of the series instead wishes to find a worthy opponent with whom he can have a fight that is worthy enough for him.
One punch man season 1 was aired in Japan between October 2015 and December 2015. the production house of the tv series was a madhouse. After the show’s initial success, the production house declared the production of season 2 for the show in the year 2016. later on, in 2017, it was announced that the director and the production house for the show have changed.

For the first season, the anime character received fame and praise from critics worldwide for its humor and fight scenes. However, that was not the case after the release of season 2 of the show. The season was criticized for its animation, pacing, and fight scenes. According to the Wikipedia, IGN rated the second season of the show 5 out of 10 only. However, this didn’t stop the fans and the production house from releasing season 3.

Season 3 release date

Unfortunately, the release date for the show has not been announced yet by the production company. Fans will have to wait until this pandemic COVID-19 gets over to get the show’s release dates.

Cast

The cast for the show has not yet been revealed. however, we might expect-

  • Makoto Furukawa as Saitama,
  • Kaito Ishikawa as genos,
  • max Mittleman as Saitama

And many other well-known artists.

As of now, there is no knowledge regarding when season 3 of one punch man might get released. Till then, we and the fans will have to keep waiting.

Aryan Singh

