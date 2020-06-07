One punch man season 3: Cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!

- Advertisement -

One punch man recites the story of the punch man named Saitama who is a superhero who is strong enough to knock off an opponent with just a single punch. He gets bored with the fights soon and also with the weak opponents. Hence he starts to find the man who has great strength to compete with him.

The show gets inspired by the 2009 Japanese superhero webcomic of the same name created by the artist one. The first season of the show was released on 4th December 2015. After the great success of season 1 and 2, the public started to demand the new season of the show.

So the production is ready with the release of the new season of one punch man.

Cast: One punch man season 3

The cast of the new season is going to be very amazing. The major cast includes:

Makoto Furukawa as Saitama.

Kaito Ishikawa as Genos.

Hiromichi Tezuka as Commentator.

Hikaru Midorikawa as Garo.

Aoi Yuki as Tatsumaki.

Minami Takayama as Child Emperor.

Kenjiro Tsuda as Atomic Samurai.

Kazuhiro Yamaji as Bang.

the entry of the new characters is also expected but their names are nor revealed yet.

Plot: One punch man season 3

The makers have always been discreet about the show. So as of now, we do not have the details about the storyline. Saitama may be a Japanese superhero capable of defeating his opponent in one punch. Saitama’s reel screen workout gave the increase to the famous real-life One Punch Man Challenge. Bored by the dearth of challenge, Saitama is continually watching for an opponent deserve facing him.

One punch Man Season 3 will must revive the show’s reputation all over again. As per speculations, season 3 will focus more on Garo instead of the other character. together with that, we’ll be introduced to limiters and therefore the source of Saitama’s true strength. However, the showrunners are tightly lipped regarding further details of the plot. We’ll keep you posted once we get the main points.

Release: One punch man season 3

The release of the new season is going to take place in the coming years. The official date for the new season release has not been released yet but it is expected to release soon by the makers.

Stay tuned for more updates!