On My Block Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Know The All New Updates

On My Block: About the Show

On My Block is a Netflix teenage comedy-drama series. The show revolves around a group of their lifestyles and street-savvy buddies. It reveals their high school experiences and all the happiness, pain, and matters they get to explore in this era. As the four friends confront specific challenges as 16, their friendship is put to the test.

They come face to face with several situations, and the series demonstrates how they conquer all of it. The show has gotten excellent reviews and is one of the most popular Netflix show. Here are all details about its release on much more and Netflix.

On My Block Season 4 Cast

The characters have not been verified as of yet. But we find a few characters. We’ll see Monse Cesar played by Diego Tinoco; Ruby played with Jason Genao, Jamal depicted by Spooky and Jessica Marie Garcia Jasmine, by Brett Gray by Julio Macias. New supporting cast members are expected to add up.

On My Block Season: Release Date and Netflix Release

Netflix affirmed the next period a month after the release of the first season. The third season was announced from the official Twitter handle of the show, and the series’s third season premiered on Netflix on 11th

March 2020. The season has published all over the world and has a total of 10 episodes.

On My Block Season 3: Plot

The show’s third season picked up from the season’s finale. In season 2’s couple of minutes, the four friends were kidnapped by a strange gang. At the beginning of the season, we came to understand who the kidnapper was.

The Santos is a road gang whose chief, Cuchillos, was the person who kidnapped the four kids. The kids had faced and been through a great deal in the first two seasons. Hence, they wanted their own lives to be calm and ordinary. However, following the kidnapping, there appears to be trouble and no rest for them for now.