On my block season 4: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Major Updates

By- Aryan Singh
Netflix is known to produce series that appeal a lot to its catering audience. The company always makes sure that the audience is their top most priority. One such show by Netflix is On my block. This teen drama and comedy series has always been praised by the critics as well as the audience since its beginning in Season 1. The latest season of the show, Season 3 was released in March 2020 this year. The show was an instant hit amongst the teens.

Season 4 Release Date

The tremendous success of the show deserves a renewal. However, Netflix has not yet responded to any such questions. The company has confirmed no confirmation regarding the renewal of the show. One major reason for doing so might be the halting of work at office spaces due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, there is quite a possibility that the show will be renewed due to the huge fan base it has gathered.

The cast for the show

As seen earlier, there is less probability that there will be any change in the cast for the show. We will see Sierra Capri as Mose, Diego Tinoco as Cesar, Brett Gray, Jamal, Jason Genao, Ruby, and many other well-known and appreciated artists in the show.

Plot for season 4

There has been no such information regarding what the plot and the story for season 4 are going to be. No information has been provided for the same.

Until then, this pandemic will keep the show’s fans waiting for the show’s renewal.

