Office 365: Adds New Security Feature: Safe Document Feature Only For Enterprise And Educational Users At First

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Microsoft yesterday (June 22) announced that Safe Records — published in February through a private preview — is now available for some educational and enterprise customers of Office 365.

The feature alerts users the users have downloaded. The feature is set to”keeps business users secure by checking untrusted files on their behalf.”

The Safe Documents feature diagnoses won’t allow users to depart Protected View before the analysis has been completed and files for security risks.

Writing in a blog article, Microsoft’s Kenny Shi stated: “Although Safe View helps secure files originating outside the organization, people too often exit the security sandbox without considering if the document is secure — leaving their associations vulnerable.

“To improve this confidence promotion experience for Microsoft 365 Programs, Safe Records takes away the guesswork by automatically verifying the record against the latest known risks and threat profiles before allowing users to leave the Protected View container.” (Office 365)

Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection powers safe Records, ensuring files aren’t compromised and don’t pose a risk that.

“Safe Documents leverages the power of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Graph and brings it into the background,” Shi explained.

“When an admin allows Safe Documents for their renter, untrusted files offered in Protected View go through an additional flow where the document is uploaded and scanned by Microsoft Defender ATP.”

Microsoft Defender ATP is your business counterpart of this Windows Defender antivirus software. Safe Records is not switched on by default but must be enabled by an administrator. (Office 365)

Extra protection for Office users

Microsoft confirmed when a scan happens, users can see their files but will not have the ability to edit them until the scan is finished.

If a malicious file is discovered, Microsoft said users would be”blocked by leaving the Protected View container.” (Office 365)

The firm explained: “Admins can configure if users can skip and enable Editing’ for malicious scenarios in the Admin portal.”

Users will be able to use the Advanced Hunting functionality.

Microsoft said people could use this to”get additional details in their tenants using the DeviceEvents table and filtering for ActionType’SafeDocFileScan.'”

To set up the feature, security admins should head to the Security & Compliance center > Threat Management > Security > ATP Safe Attachments. Here, you’ll see a choice for “`Turn on Safe Documents for Office clients.” (Office 365)

This attribute should reduce the number of successful malware attacks upon Office 365 customers. Malware often sneaks into computers through Excel or Word attachments.

Protected View has aimed to counter this, but obviously, a lot of individuals find Protected View an aggravation and exit it without thinking of possible consequences. Microsoft is providing more excellent protection to you by removing some of your capability to make errors.

Office 365: Adds New Security Feature: Safe Document Feature Only For Enterprise And Educational Users At First

