No Time to Die is bringing back another James Bond Come Back After Long Period?

By- Naveen Yadav
No Time is the James Bond film for Daniel Craig, who’s had an intriguing journey as 007.

His tenure began with Casino Royale, which jettisoned a lot of what had come before (Dame Judi Dench being the exception) to devote to being a reboot. They released the tone, but also more of the traditional Bond elements, not characters and names as the movies went.

No Time isn’t only bringing back Blofeld again, but photographs from the movie have shown that it is bringing another classic the Aston Martin V8 Vantage.

Hardcore Bond fans will observe that B549 WUU, the number plate, is the same one as The Living Daylights from 1987, starring Timothy Dalton.

Can this car have mechanics of the older one, missiles, and the laser emitters? We’d have known by now if the film had come out once initially intended, but regrettably, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic supposed those programs had to be scrapped.

Star Lea Seydoux has teased that the movie has”a great deal of emotion” and will likely make you cry.

It was revealed that Quentin Tarantino wanted to do a Bond movie with Pierce Brosnan in the’00s, but it wasn’t meant to be. We imagine that Die Another Day has been so bad not even the Kill Bill supervisor might have turned things around.

Naveen Yadav
