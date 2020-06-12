No game no life season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Know So Far

- Advertisement -

Yū Kamiya has written the light novel series No Game No Life. The story of No Game No Life revolves around a group of gamer who are challenged to beat the pinnacle of gamers. The first season of the series was a serious blockbuster and people are desperately waiting for season 2.

No Game No Life Season 2: Release Date

After the end of the first season, ongoing are several reports doing the rounds on social media stating No Game No Life Season 2 release date. However, there is no official announcement so far. But we hope that the team will announce the dates soon!

We can predict that No Game No Life season 2 will likely be out in the year 2020. However, once again, this is only our prediction, as there is no official word. We will update this article upon receiving any official announcement.

No Game No Life Season 2: Cast

Sora and Shiro (step-siblings)

Dhampirs and Sirens

Stephanie Dola

Kurama Zell

Warbeast

Jibril

No Game No Life Season 2: Plot

This is about gamer step-siblings Shiro and Sora. They both stand strong and cannot be defeated. Shiro faces God of this game, and he wants to obtain victory. The whole series focuses mostly on them, making us curious about how they will save mankind. The plot of season 2 is still a Mystery!