No Game, No Life season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And All The Recant Update

No Game, No Life is a Japanese series on Netflix. It is based on a novel series of the identical name written by Yū Kamiya. It follows a group of individual gamers seeking to beat the god of games at a series of board games to assume the god’s throne.

Release Date

No Game, No Life, issued its first season in 2014. Soon after the release, the series got reviews from viewers and judges, which confirmed it to be a huge hit.

In 2017, MadHouse came out with a prequel of this anime named No Game, No Life: Zero.

The second season for No Game, No Life, was never stated, so this indicates that there are the fewest chances to expect season 2 shortly.

Plot

The anime includes just five volumes out of ten in the novels. The prequel is based on the sixth volume. The producers still have four sizes to make the anime back with a bang.

The plot revolves around Shiro and Sora, a brother and a sister who are best in gaming. The story displays how they get a chance to live in a world of gamers. There everything is decided in terms of games.

They manage to remain there without any disputes or issues just by solving the games, but they were ignorant of the threat coming their way.

As the title No Game, No Life suggests, they had to gain many games to survive there. Towards the conclusion, we see how the siblings manage to defeat other gamers and the god of games and achieve to come out of the practical world.

Cast

Ai Kayano

Yōko Hikasa

Yuka Iguchi

Scott Gibbs

Yukari Tamura

Mamiko Noto

Amelia Fischer

Sara Ornelas

Kara Greenberg

At the beginning of February 2020, Netflix U.S. finally picked up the anime series for streaming, and now everyone wants to know what’s next for a No Game No Life sequel. Sadly, while the No Game No Life: Zero movie was good, it provided a prequel story that whets fans’ desires for watching more of Shiro and Sora’s main adventure.