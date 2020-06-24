Home TV Series No Game No Life Season 2: Check Out The Release Date And...
TV Series

No Game No Life Season 2: Check Out The Release Date And Everything You Know So Far

By- Aryan Singh
No game, no life is a Japanese novel series written and co-illustrated by YuKamiya. This anime television series has been written bt jukki hanada. The show has been directed by Atsuko Ishizuka. The production company for the show is madhouse studios.

No game no life is one of those series which became everyone’s all-time favorite in a very small amount of time. The first season of the show premiered online from April 9, 2014, till June 25, 2014, for a total of 12 episodes. its been 6 years since the show has received season 2.

No game no life season 2 release date

Unfortunately for the fans, season 2 of the show has not yet been confirmed by the production studios. However, there have been speculations floating across the internet that the show might get revived from its deathbed. Rumors say that a movie based on the novels was also planned. However, they are just rumors. No confirmation regarding the same has been made yet.

As of now, not much information is available regarding the renewal of the show.
Aryan Singh

