NFL 2020 season might not occur due to continuing coronavirus concerns.

NFL 2020 season

Dr. Anthony Fauci said it is difficult to imagine the NFL returning if players are not able to be”insulated from the community.”

Together with the NBA still scrambling to bring back the regular season,

and Major League Baseball still trying to reach an agreement with players,

there was a little wishful thinking that the NFL season, in stark comparison, would proceed as planned.

After all, together with the NFL season not poised to begin until September, many people naively assumed that the coronavirus pandemic,

in that point, would be nothing but a distant memory.

The coronavirus, nevertheless, remains a continuing concern across the nation.

What is more, the number of coronavirus instances in most states has begun to reach record levels.

Thus, Dr. Anthony Fauci, earlier today said an NFL season this season may not happen.

Unless players are for the most part in a bubble,” Fauci explained,”insulated in the community,

and they are test nearly every day, it could be challenging to see how soccer can be performed.”

“If There’s a second tide,” Fauci added,”that is certainly a possibility and could be complicated by the predictable flu season,

football may not happen this year,”

Fauci’s remarks came only a few days after some high-profile NFL players test positive for the coronavirus.

Several other Cowboys players, subsequently, also tested positive.

Additionally, there are reports that COVID-19 lately start to disperse amongst some Houston Texas players.

Very similar to how the NBA season was cancel once a participant on the Utah Jazz acquire a definite identification,

there is an opportunity the identical thing could happen to the NFL.

Given how closely pack NFL locker rooms could be, and of course that the physicality of these games ,

it appears impossible to prevent the coronavirus from spreading to whole teams if only one person tests positive.

While it’s 1 thing to hold NFL games with no crowd,

it’s difficult to imagine that the NFL season proceedings as planned if the league can’t even think of a means to protect its players.

And unless players are eager to be tested daily each Fauci’s remarks —

which itself may not be sensible —

there is a chance that 2020 would be the very first full year we proceed without NFL football. Looking ahead

, the NFL will need to figure out a plan sooner rather than later. Even though the NFL season does not kick off until September 2020,

NFL training camps are schedule to begin next month.

The NFL has come up with a list of safety measures of groups to follow in light of COVID-19,

although league officials are optimistic the 2020 NFL season will happen,

the unpredictability of the coronavirus might leave us without NFL football until 2021.