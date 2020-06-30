Home Technology New 10.8-inch iPad Will Be Launched In The Second Half Of 2020
Technology

New 10.8-inch iPad Will Be Launched In The Second Half Of 2020

By- Kumar Saurabh
A new 10.8-inch iPad will be launched in the second half of 2020, signaling a notable dimension change to Apple’s flagship tablet. And it’ll be accompanied by a new 8.5-inch iPad mini in the first half of 2021, according to Apple oracle and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

In his latest research notice, as seen by MacRumors, the analyst asserted that two variations of the iPads are on their way. It is not clear whether the 10.8-inch iPad will be a refreshed 10.5-inch iPad Air or a replacement model for your 10.2-inch iPad.

The present’standard’ iPad is overdue a refresh awarded it sports a layout that is bezel-heavy that Apple has a relatively outdated A10 Fusion chip, also has been using for generations of iPad. Apple chips iPhone the A12Z from the Pro 2020 and 11 Pro and are the A13 Bionic in the 11.

The Air that is iPad was updated in 2019, with the tablet with the same design and featuring an A12 Bionic system-on-a-chip. It is arguably looking a little dated when compared with the Pro tablets with their narrow bezels and Face ID tech, Although it is a competent tablet computer.

The same can be said for the miniature that was iPad. Refreshed in 2019, Apple tablet includes the A12 Bionic chip, which gives it a decent quantity of power. And its screen is a bit improved upon earlier versions; however, it is still using the same chassis layout as the original iPad miniature from 2012, using chunky bezels that make the 7.9-inch Retina screen feel rather cramped when compared to the bezel-less telephones of 2020.

Therefore, all three of the above iPads could do with a refresh. Going by Kuo’s forecasts, a 10.8-inch iPad and an 8.5-inch iPad miniature mean both pills will have a bigger screen than their predecessors. Subsequently, that would suggest they could ape the design of their iPad Pros and utilize much thinner bezels and shed the house button in favor of Face ID. Doing this would allow without making their overall size any 18, both iPads to fit.

We expect Apple to give the two iPads the latest A-series processors, probably to be the A14 chip that’s expected from the 12. And we’d be surprised to observe the 10.8-inch iPad replace the recent iPad and iPad Air, as the iPad lineup appears more complicated than it was with four models to select from.

A larger size could also help the new iPad better compete with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, which is supposed to sport powerful specs and come in both 11-inch and 12.4-inch versions. It would attract the iPad’s dimensions more following that of this Guru, which begins at 11 inches.

In case Kuo’s prediction is on the cash, we would expect to see the new 10.8-inch iPad get shown on the same occasion as the iPhone 12. Or in a brand new iMac, 2020 is revealed by Apple.

Kumar Saurabh
Hi, I am a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows, and comic book lover. I am a tech freak guy and spend most of my time exploring new things in the world of technology. I write blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, and how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world, and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

