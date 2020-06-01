Netflix Released A New Character Posters For The Umbrella Academy Season 2

- Advertisement -

Netflix released a whole lot of new character posters for The Umbrella Academy Season two earlier this week. The posters have arrived two weeks before the Season 2 release date, July 31, and may feature some clues regarding the new season’s story.

The new Umbrella Academy Season two books were published via the show’s Twitter earlier this past week. There is still a lot, although the posters may look minimalist in their design. The most important issue is all the Hargreeves sisters — Luther/One (Tom Hopper), Diego/Two (David Castañeda), Allison/Three (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus/Four (Robert Sheehan), Five (Aidan Gallagher), Ben/Six (Justin H. Min), and Vanya/Seven (Ellen Page) — are present and accounted for. Additionally, the characters all seem to possess the same basic placement, with their faces obscured by an opaque umbrella while the remainder of their face and body visible. Some of the Hargreeves sibs’, like Klaus and Diego, appear to be sporting new hairstyles and flashy outfits. However, one stand-out detail which could encounter a Season 2 plot detail attribute Five, whose face has some blood splatter onto it. Together with another Umbrella Academy characters seeming relatively normal, Five’s special look is worth keeping a snare in.

There’s also the issue of the order in. Even though the Hargreeves’ have a specific sequence of sorts in the Umbrella Academy entire world, the posters were not published in that special sequence (which you can see under ). They have been released, starting with Ben Klaus Luther Vanya, and Five. Since ScreenRant notes in their policy of the posters, the posters emerging from an order may gas enthusiast theories which the occasions of the Season 1 finale, which saw that the Hargreeves siblings teaming up to attempt to prevent Vanya from incurring an apocalyptic event but managing to blow up the moon and so start the apocalypse, will see Season 2 start with the Hargreeves family mixed up and distribute overtime in some manner. This out-of-order theory seemingly has some support in the form of a curious tweet from Min, who tweeted, “Attempting to understand why you submitted in this order,” in response to the poster arrangement and resulted in a spoonful emoji from the series’s Twitter. Interesting.

Get a peek at the newest (and out of order) character posters for The Umbrella Academy Season 2. Then, be sure to get the 411 on all the most excellent Netflix TV displays you can see right now.