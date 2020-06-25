Netflix in July 2020: 60 Original Movies And Shows, All Info

Netflix eventually declared everything coming into Netflix in July 2020, and it is going to be a hectic month — particularly where original films, series, and specials are involved.
After releasing 46 distinct originals in June, a whopping 60 different initial movies, specials, and complete seasons of displays will be published within July.
Hotly anticipated first releases set to debut next month include the resurrection of Unsolved Mysteries, The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron, the premiere season of a dream show Cursed starring Katherine Langford, along with the next period of The Umbrella Academy.
There is less than a week left in Netflix, and June has announced its program of releases for July 2020.
It is likely to be a month to get Netflix content that is new, but let us not forget June continues to be.
In the end, there were many fantastic releases this month in which there is a chance. Highlights include the last seasons of 13 Reasons Why and Fuller House, year 5 of Queer Eye, a new season of F is for Family, Marcella period, The purchase season two, the next season of this hit series The Politician, along with the introduction of Pokémon Journeys: The collection.
Check all that and much more in our roundup of the show and each new Netflix film that originated in June 2020.
With this out of the way, it is time to turn our focus to the July 2020 releases of Netflix — such as specials an original films, and seasons of string.
Highlights among following month’s initial additions include revivals of both The Baby-Sitters Club and Unsolved Mysteries, each of which is anticipated, albeit by different demographics. A brand new big-budget action movie named The Old Guard premieres on July 10th, and it stars none other than Charlize Theron.
Katherine Langford plays the lead to a fascinating new fantasy series known as Cursed, debuts in July, along with the Western thriller JU-ON: Origins takes next month.
In addition to all that, year 2 of this smash hit The Umbrella Academy is defined to be published on July 31st to shut a massive month for Netflix.
You’ll discover Netflix originals place to premiere in July 2020 right down below’s calendar. We have also included links that are live now, so you show and see or can read more. If you would like to see everything coming and leaving July, including third-party content, you might discover that.
Streaming July 1st
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey using a Tool Belt: Season Two — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Deadwind: Season Two — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Say I Would — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Underneath the Riccione Sun — NETFLIX FILM
- Unsolved Mysteries — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Streaming July 2nd
- Thiago Ventura: POKAS — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Warrior Nun — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Streaming July 3rd
- The Baby-Sitters Club — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Cable Girls: Closing Season: Part two — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Desperados — NETFLIX FILM
- JU-ON: Origins — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Southern Survival — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Streaming July 8th
- Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARYStateless — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Can It Be Love? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Streaming July 9th
- Japan Sinks: 2020 — NETFLIX ANIME
- The Protector: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Streaming July 10th
- The Claudia Kishi Club — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Down to Earth with Zac Efron — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Hi y: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- O Crush Perfeito (Relationship About Brazil) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Old Guard — NETFLIX FILM
- The Twelve — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 14th
- The Business of Drugs — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- About est ensemble (We’re One) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming July 15th
- Dark Wish — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Gli Infedeli (The Warriors ) — NETFLIX FILM
- Skin Conclusion: Before and After — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Streaming July 16th
- Deadly Affair — NETFLIX FILM
- Indian Matchmaking — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- MILF — NETFLIX FILM
- Streaming July 17th
- Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Cursed — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Streaming July 20th
- Ashley Garcia: Professional in Love — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming July 21st
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Quick ): Season Two — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Jack Whitehall: I am Just Joking — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Street Food: Latin America — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming July 22nd
- Panic Town: New York vs. The Mafia — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Enjoy on the Spectrum — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Norsemen: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 23rd
- The Larva Island Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming July 24th
- ¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Animal Crackers — NETFLIX FILM
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Keys of the Songwing — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Kissing Booth two — NETFLIX FILM
- Ofrenda a la Tormenta — NETFLIX FILM
- Streaming July 28th
Last Chance U: Laney — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming July 29th
- The Hater — NETFLIX FILM
Within the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 30th
Transformers: Battle For Cybertron Trilogy — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming July 31st
- Get Actually — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Latte and the Magic Waterstone — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Seriously Single — NETFLIX FILM
- The Speed Cubers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Umbrella Academy: Season Two — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL