Netflix Has Released A New Character Posters For The Umbrella Academy Season 2

The Brand New Umbrella Academy Season 2 posters were released via the Series’s Twitter Earlier this week. The posters may seem minimalist, but there is still a lot. The most crucial issue is all of the Hargreeves sisters — Luther/One (Tom Hopper), Diego/Two (David Castañeda), Allison/Three (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus/Four (Robert Sheehan), Five (Aidan Gallagher), Ben/Six (Justin H. Min), and Vanya/Seven (Ellen Page) — are present and accounted for. Additionally, all the characters appear to have the same placement, with their faces obscured by an umbrella during the remainder of their face and body observable. A few of the Hargreeves sibs’, like Klaus and Diego, seem to be sporting outfits that are gaudy and new hairstyles. But, one detail that could tease a Season 2 plot detail attribute Five, whose face has some blood flow onto it. Together with another Umbrella Academy characters appearing relatively normal, Five’s particular look is worth keeping a pin in.

There’s also the issue of the order in which these posters have been released on Twitter. Even though the Hargreeves’ possess a specific sequence of sorts in the Umbrella Academy world, The posters were not released in that specific order (which you may see under ). They have been released starting with Ben, then Five, and Klaus, Allison, Luther Vanya.

Since ScreenRant notes within their coverage of the posters, the posters appearing out of order may gas enthusiast theories that the events of the Season 1 finale, which saw the Hargreeves siblings teaming up to attempt to stop Vanya from incurring an apocalyptic event but managing to blow up the moon and so begin apocalypse, will see Season 2 beginning with the Hargreeves family blended up and distribute across time in some manner. This out-of-order theory has some support in the kind of a curious tweet from Min, who tweeted, “Trying to understand why you submitted in this order,” in reaction to the poster arrangement and led in a shrug emoji in the series’s Twitter. Intriguing.

Get a look at the new (and out of order) character posters for The Umbrella Academy Season two.